Mumbai: Heavy tarffic on Bandra Worli Sea Link, Eastern Express Highway

HomeMumbaiMumbai: Heavy tarffic on Bandra Worli Sea Link, Eastern Express Highway

Heavy snarls are also observed on The Eastern Express Highway from Chembur to Sion.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, February 01, 2023, 11:09 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | File
A massive traffic jam is being observed at the Bandra Worli Sea Link towards Worli Seaface on Wednesday morning.

As per reports, the jam is almost 2km long.

