Mumbai Traffic Update: BEST Bus Breakdowns, Overturned Vehicles Disrupt Traffic At Several Places

A BEST bus in Mumbai. Image for representation. |

A series of breakdowns of buses run by the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport undertaking and two overturned vehicles slowed down traffic at several places in Mumbai on Monday morning

Traffic was subsequently restored to normal at all the locations, the Mumbai Traffic Police said.

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The movement of vehicles was disrupted due to BEST bus breakdowns at Sakinaka Junction, Powai Indian Institute of Technology Main Gate (Sakinaka), Supreme Multispecialty Hospital in Ghatkopar, Sai Palace Hotel at MIDC and near Pratap Nagar Signal at the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road Bridge.

बेस्ट बसच्या बिघाडामुळे प्रताप नगर सिग्नल (एम.आय.डी.सी.) जवळील जेव्हीएलआर पुलावर उत्तरेकडे जाणारी वाहतूक संथ गतीने सुरू आहे. Traffic Movement Is Slow At JVLR Bridge Near By Pratap Nagar Signal (M.I.D.C.) North Bound Due To BEST Bus Breakdown. #MTPTrafficUpdate — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) October 5, 2026

A dumper overturned in front of Magathane Bridge Metro Mall on the north-bound side of the road, due to which all the traffic was diverted to the service road.

At the Ghatkopar bridge in Vikhroli, south-bound traffic was hit after a tempo overturned.

टेम्पो पलटी झाल्यामुळे घाटकोपर पुलावर (विक्रोळी) येथे दक्षिणेकडे जाणारी वाहतूक संथ गतीने सुरू आहे. Traffic Movement Is Slow At Ghatkopar bridge (Vikroli) South Bound Due To Tempo Flipped Breakdown. #MTPTrafficUpdate — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) October 5, 2026