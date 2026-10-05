 Mumbai Traffic Update: BEST Bus Breakdowns, Overturned Vehicles Disrupt Traffic At Several Places
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Mumbai Traffic Update: BEST Bus Breakdowns, Overturned Vehicles Disrupt Traffic At Several Places

The locations where the movement of vehicles slowed down due to bus breakdowns were Sakinaka Junction, IIT Main Gate, Supreme Multispecialty Hospital in Ghatkopar, Sai Palace Hotel at MIDC and at the JVLR bridge.

Neerad PandharipandeUpdated: Monday, October 05, 2026, 12:42 PM IST
Mumbai Traffic Update: BEST Bus Breakdowns, Overturned Vehicles Disrupt Traffic At Several Places
A BEST bus in Mumbai. Image for representation. |

A series of breakdowns of buses run by the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport undertaking and two overturned vehicles slowed down traffic at several places in Mumbai on Monday morning

Traffic was subsequently restored to normal at all the locations, the Mumbai Traffic Police said.

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The movement of vehicles was disrupted due to BEST bus breakdowns at Sakinaka Junction, Powai Indian Institute of Technology Main Gate (Sakinaka), Supreme Multispecialty Hospital in Ghatkopar, Sai Palace Hotel at MIDC and near Pratap Nagar Signal at the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road Bridge.

A dumper overturned in front of Magathane Bridge Metro Mall on the north-bound side of the road, due to which all the traffic was diverted to the service road.

At the Ghatkopar bridge in Vikhroli, south-bound traffic was hit after a tempo overturned.

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