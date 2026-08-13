400 MT Crane Breakdown At Juhu Metro Line 2B Site Disrupts Traffic; JKumar Asked To Remove Equipment | Dhaval Shah , a resident

Mumbai: Traffic movement around JVPD Junction in Juhu was affected after a 400-metric-tonne crane deployed for pier-cap launching work on the under-construction Metro Line 2B developed a technical snag, disrupting movement on a key road stretch.

The crane has been deployed by the project contractor, J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd, for construction-related work near the junction. Following the breakdown, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) directed the contractor to address the technical problem and remove the crane from the location at the earliest.

According to the MMRDA, its project team is coordinating with traffic authorities to regulate vehicular movement and minimise inconvenience to motorists and commuters.

As an immediate measure, one lane at JVPD Junction has been opened for traffic, providing partial relief while repair and removal of the crane are underway.

The crane is expected to be repaired and cleared from the site by Thursday evening, after which traffic movement is expected to return to normal progressively, the MMRDA said.

The incident, however, drew criticism from local residents and citizen groups, particularly because Juhu is surrounded by several schools, colleges and residential areas.

Dhaval Shah of the Andheri Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizens Association said the breakdown had caused significant inconvenience to commuters and students.

“The crane breakdown has caused massive inconvenience to lakhs of commuters, resulting in a waste of precious time and energy. Juhu has numerous schools and colleges, and a large number of students were affected and reached late. Such incidents highlight the need for greater preparedness and accountability at major infrastructure construction sites,” Shah said.

He also called for strict action against the contractor responsible for the work.

“The contractor should face a substantial penalty so that such lapses are not taken lightly. Strong action is necessary to send a clear message that a casual approach towards traffic management and public inconvenience will not go unpunished,” he said.

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The Metro Line 2B, also known as the DN Nagar–BKC–Mandale corridor, is being developed as part of Mumbai's expanding Metro network. Construction activity along the corridor involves significant civil works, including pier and viaduct construction.

The latest disruption comes as construction work continues at several locations along the corridor, making traffic management around major junctions particularly important during equipment deployment and launching activities.

MMRDA has expressed regret over the inconvenience caused and appealed to motorists and commuters for patience and cooperation until the crane is removed and normal traffic movement is restored.

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