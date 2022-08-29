Mumbai Traffic police issues advisory, prohibits heavy vehicles for Ganpati immersion, check details here

Mumbai Traffic police issues advisory, prohibits heavy vehicles for Ganpati immersion |

Mumbai traffic police on Monday has issued advisory to all Mumbaikars as they gear up to welcome their favourite lord Ganesha to the city. As per the advisory, heavy vehicle entry will be prohibited between the hours of 11 am and 1 pm on specific days next month.

Taking to Twitter, the Mumbai traffic police wrote, "Heavy vehicle entrance will be barred on roads in Greater Mumbai on September 1, 4, 5, and 6 from 11 am to 1 am the following day and on September 9 from 10 am to 6 am."

The Greater Mumbai region has been declared off-limits to heavy trucks, as per the statement. The statement further reads:

"In order to prevent obstruction, inconvenience to public and to maintain smooth flow of vehicular traffic and procession in Greater Mumbai, 1, Raj Tilak Roshan, LPS. Deputy Commissioner of Police (11.Q. and Central) Traffic, Mumbai in exercise of power conferred upon me under Section-115 of the Bombay Motor Vehicle Aci-1988 (Act 39 of 1988) read with Government Notification No. MVA 0589 CRR-1061/T.R.A-2 dated. 19 May 1990, do hereby order as under."

