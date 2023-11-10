Mumbai Traffic Police Crack Down on Vehicles Without PUC Certificates to Combat Pollution | Representative pic

Mumbai: The Mumbai traffic police have taken action against vehicles without Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates to reduce pollution. Between November 7th and 9th, the traffic police took action against 2,460 vehicles without PUC certificates under CMVR (Central Motor Vehicle Rules Notified by the Government of India) 115(7)/177 of the Motor Vehicle Act.

Praveen Padwal, the Joint Police Commissioner of the traffic department, stated that this action was taken over the last three days. On November 7th, action was taken against 500 vehicles, on November 8th, 991 vehicles, and on November 9th, 969 vehicles.

Action against 449 vehicles in the last three days

Similarly, action has been taken against 449 vehicles in the last three days under Section 194(f) of the Motor Vehicle Act in connection with unauthorised modifications to the vehicle's silencer. Police said that this action was taken against 71 vehicles on November 7th, 185 vehicles on November 8th, and 193 vehicles on November 9th.

A police officer mentioned that to control the increasing pollution in Mumbai, action has been intensified against vehicles that are polluting the environment.

