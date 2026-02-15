Mumbai Traffic Police Announce Jagannath Bhatankar Road Closure Till May 2026 For Sewri-Worli Connector Work; Check Alternate Route | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The Mumbai Traffic Police have imposed traffic restrictions, informing commuters that the entire Jagannath Bhatankar Road will remain closed for movement for about three months. In an official notification, it was stated that the road will remain closed for vehicles from February 14 until May 2026. The Mumbai Traffic Police, in its official notification, stated that the closure is due to pole construction work on the Jagannath Bhatankar Road for the Sewri-Worli Elevated Connector Bridge.

In the press note, the traffic police wrote, "The M.M.R.D.A. will going to do construction work for the Sewri-Worli Elevated Connector Bridge. The necessary pole construction work of the bridge will start on Jagannath Bhatankar Road. For that, it is necessary to close the traffic on Jagannath Bhatankar Road." "Therefore, in order prevent danger, obstruction and inconvenience to the public, the entire Jagannath Bhatankar road will remain closed," it added.

Alternate Route

All the vehicles coming from Senapati Bapat Marg South Bound and going towards Bhatankar Marg will proceed to the desired destination via Senapati Bapat Marg - Wadacha Naka - Right Turn - N.M. Joshi Marg - Dhanmill Naka without taking a right turn at Elphinstone Junction.

About Sewri-Worli Elevated Connector

Meanwhile, the Sewri-Worli Elevated Connector is a crucial 4.5-km link that will enhance connectivity between Atal Setu, Bandra-Worli Sea Link, and Mumbai Coastal Road. Designed as a four-lane divided elevated corridor, the project is a key element of Mumbai’s traffic dispersal system and aims to streamline travel for commuters between Navi Mumbai, Central Mumbai, and South Mumbai.

With 60 per cent of the work already completed, the project includes the construction of two Road Over Bridges (ROBs), of which one is at Sewri Station across the Harbour Railway Line and another at Elphinstone Road (Prabhadevi) across the Central and Western Railway lines.

Once completed, the Sewri-Worli Connector is expected to reduce congestion and disperse 15-20% of vehicular traffic from Atal Setu, significantly easing commutes across Mumbai.