 Mumbai Traffic Police Announce Jagannath Bhatankar Road Closure Till May 2026 For Sewri-Worli Connector Work; Check Alternate Route
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Traffic Police Announce Jagannath Bhatankar Road Closure Till May 2026 For Sewri-Worli Connector Work; Check Alternate Route

Mumbai Traffic Police Announce Jagannath Bhatankar Road Closure Till May 2026 For Sewri-Worli Connector Work; Check Alternate Route

The Mumbai Traffic Police has imposed traffic restrictions, closing Jagannath Bhatankar Road till May 2026 for bridge pole work under the Sewri–Worli Elevated Connector project. Authorities said the step aims to prevent inconvenience and ensure safety. Motorists are advised to follow the diversion via N.M. Joshi Marg.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Sunday, February 15, 2026, 06:36 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Traffic Police Announce Jagannath Bhatankar Road Closure Till May 2026 For Sewri-Worli Connector Work; Check Alternate Route | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The Mumbai Traffic Police have imposed traffic restrictions, informing commuters that the entire Jagannath Bhatankar Road will remain closed for movement for about three months. In an official notification, it was stated that the road will remain closed for vehicles from February 14 until May 2026. The Mumbai Traffic Police, in its official notification, stated that the closure is due to pole construction work on the Jagannath Bhatankar Road for the Sewri-Worli Elevated Connector Bridge.

In the press note, the traffic police wrote, "The M.M.R.D.A. will going to do construction work for the Sewri-Worli Elevated Connector Bridge. The necessary pole construction work of the bridge will start on Jagannath Bhatankar Road. For that, it is necessary to close the traffic on Jagannath Bhatankar Road." "Therefore, in order prevent danger, obstruction and inconvenience to the public, the entire Jagannath Bhatankar road will remain closed," it added.

Read Also
Mumbai: Odd–Even Parking System Introduced In Powai To Ease Congestion On Key Hiranandani Stretch
article-image

Alternate Route

All the vehicles coming from Senapati Bapat Marg South Bound and going towards Bhatankar Marg will proceed to the desired destination via Senapati Bapat Marg - Wadacha Naka - Right Turn - N.M. Joshi Marg - Dhanmill Naka without taking a right turn at Elphinstone Junction.

FPJ Shorts
IND Vs PAK Toss Update: Suryakumar Yadav Avoids 'Handshake' With Pakistan Captain Salman Agha Again, India Batting First In Colombo
IND Vs PAK Toss Update: Suryakumar Yadav Avoids 'Handshake' With Pakistan Captain Salman Agha Again, India Batting First In Colombo
Protester Goes Viral For Mistaking UGC As University Gents Commission | Watch
Protester Goes Viral For Mistaking UGC As University Gents Commission | Watch
Central Railway To Install Emergency Medical Rooms At 18 Mumbai Suburban Stations To Save Commuters
Central Railway To Install Emergency Medical Rooms At 18 Mumbai Suburban Stations To Save Commuters
Hanumankind Skips 'Dhurandhar' Title Track For IND Vs PAK T20 World Cup Performance Amid Pakistan Ban On Film | VIDEO
Hanumankind Skips 'Dhurandhar' Title Track For IND Vs PAK T20 World Cup Performance Amid Pakistan Ban On Film | VIDEO
Read Also
Mumbai Local Train Update: Special Traffic & Power Block Announced For Launch Of Foot Over Bridge...
article-image

About Sewri-Worli Elevated Connector

Meanwhile, the Sewri-Worli Elevated Connector is a crucial 4.5-km link that will enhance connectivity between Atal Setu, Bandra-Worli Sea Link, and Mumbai Coastal Road. Designed as a four-lane divided elevated corridor, the project is a key element of Mumbai’s traffic dispersal system and aims to streamline travel for commuters between Navi Mumbai, Central Mumbai, and South Mumbai.

Read Also
Mumbai: Sewri-Worli Connector Nears Completion, Set To Ease Traffic Congestion
article-image

With 60 per cent of the work already completed, the project includes the construction of two Road Over Bridges (ROBs), of which one is at Sewri Station across the Harbour Railway Line and another at Elphinstone Road (Prabhadevi) across the Central and Western Railway lines.

Once completed, the Sewri-Worli Connector is expected to reduce congestion and disperse 15-20% of vehicular traffic from Atal Setu, significantly easing commutes across Mumbai.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Central Railway To Install Emergency Medical Rooms At 18 Mumbai Suburban Stations To Save Commuters
Central Railway To Install Emergency Medical Rooms At 18 Mumbai Suburban Stations To Save Commuters
Harshwardhan Sapkal Alleges BJP Conspiracy After Pune Clash Over Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj–Tipu...
Harshwardhan Sapkal Alleges BJP Conspiracy After Pune Clash Over Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj–Tipu...
Mumbai Traffic Police Announce Jagannath Bhatankar Road Closure Till May 2026 For Sewri-Worli...
Mumbai Traffic Police Announce Jagannath Bhatankar Road Closure Till May 2026 For Sewri-Worli...
Mumbai Traffic Police Launch Three-Month Odd-Even Parking Pilot Project In Powai To Ease Congestion
Mumbai Traffic Police Launch Three-Month Odd-Even Parking Pilot Project In Powai To Ease Congestion
Palghar News: Vasai Businessman Loses ₹1.29 Crore In Crypto Investment Scam
Palghar News: Vasai Businessman Loses ₹1.29 Crore In Crypto Investment Scam