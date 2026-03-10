Mumbai Traffic Alert! Phase-Wise Road Closure Announced Due To Repair Work Of Parel TT Flyover | Check Date, Time, Alternate Route Here

Mumbai Traffic Alert! Phase-Wise Road Closure Announced Due To Repair Work Of Parel TT Flyover Bridge | Check Date, Time, Alternate Route Here | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The Mumbai Traffic Police have announced phase-wise road closure for the repair work of the weakened Parel TT flyover Bridge. According to the official notification, the northbound side of the flyover will remain closed for 24 hours for all vehicles from March 9 to April 15, while the southbound side will remain closed from April 16 to May 31.

Alternate Route For Road Closure on the Northbound Side of the Parel TT flyover Bridge

During this period, vehicles travelling towards Dadar TT from the northbound side of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road will be diverted through the slip road of Parel TT bridge and the slip road of Hindmata Bridge between 7 am and 4 pm.

From 4 pm to 10 pm, traffic moving towards Dadar TT from the northbound side of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road will pass through the Parel TT Bridge and Hindmata Bridge southbound, and will then be diverted to the northbound side of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road.

Alternate Route For Road Closure on the Southbound Side of the Parel TT flyover Bridge

Similarly, in the second phase of repair work, vehicles heading towards Byculla from the southbound side of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road will be diverted via Hindmata Bridge and Parel TT Bridge between 7 am and 4 pm. After 4 pm, traffic will use the southbound slip road of the Parel TT bridge.

Traffic moving towards Dadar TT from the northbound side of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road will use the slip roads of the Parel TT Bridge and Hindmata Bridge between 7 am and 4 pm. From 4 pm to 10 pm, vehicles will pass through Parel TT Bridge and Hindmata Bridge before rejoining the northbound side of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road.

