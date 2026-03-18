Mumbai Traffic Advisory For Gudi Padwa Mela At Shivaji Park, Key Roads Shut In Dadar | FPJ (Representational Image)

The Mumbai Traffic Police has announced a comprehensive traffic advisory ahead of the Padwa Mela organised by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena at Shivaji Park in Dadar West on March 19. The restrictions will remain in force from 1 pm to 12 midnight under Section 115 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. The move is aimed at managing the expected surge in vehicular movement from across Maharashtra and preventing congestion near the venue.

Key Roads to See Parking Restrictions

Parking will be prohibited on several major stretches in Dadar. These include SVS Road from Siddhivinayak Temple Junction to Yes Bank Junction, Keluskar Road South and North, MB Raut Marg, Pandurang Nayak Marg Road No 5, Dadasaheb Rege Marg, Lt Dilip Gupte Marg from Shivaji Park Gate No 4 to Shitladevi Temple Junction, and NC Kelkar Marg from Gadkari Junction to Hanuman Temple Junction. Authorities have said these measures are necessary to ensure smooth traffic flow during the event.

Read Also Thane Police Announce Traffic Diversions In Dombivli For Gudi Padwa Procession On March 19

Diversions Planned to Ease Congestion

Vehicular movement on affected routes will be regulated and diverted when required. Traffic heading towards SVS Road can take alternative routes via SK Bole Road, Agar Bazaar, Portuguese Church, Gokhale Road and LJ Road. Additional diversions will be in place through Raja Badhe Chowk and surrounding junctions to manage traffic flow efficiently.

Parking Arrangements for Visitors

Participants travelling from the western and northern suburbs are advised to exit at Senapati Bapat Road and use designated parking spaces such as Mahim Reti Bandar, Kamgar Maidan, and Kohinoor PPL. Those arriving from eastern suburbs via the Eastern Express Highway can exit near Dadar TT Circle and park at Five Gardens, Matunga or RAK 4 Road. Visitors from South Mumbai have been guided to park near Indiabulls PPL or Aapasaheb Marathe Marg.

Authorities Urge Public Cooperation

The notification issued on March 18, 2026, calls on commuters to follow the advisory and cooperate with authorities to ensure the smooth conduct of the event and minimise inconvenience across the city.

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