Thane Traffic Advisory: Multiple Roads To Remain Closed In Naupada On Gudi Padwa; Police Announce Diversions

Thane: Several roads in Thane’s Naupada area will remain closed to vehicular traffic on March 19 as the Traffic Department has issued a detailed traffic control notification to manage movement in the area. The restrictions will be in force from 5:00 AM to 3:00 PM, according to the order issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Thane City, Pankaj Shirsat.

As per the notification, entry for all types of vehicles will be restricted on several key roads, and motorists have been advised to use alternative routes to avoid congestion.

Road Closures And Diversions

Dr. Moose Chowk to Hatil Sai Krupa: Entry for all vehicles will be closed at Dr. Moose Chowk. Vehicles will be diverted via Jambhaji Naka and Chintamani Chowk to reach their destinations.

Rao Maruti Path towards Mekhle Path: Entry for vehicles will be restricted at Vandana T-Point. Motorists will be diverted through Gajanan Maharaj Chowk and Chintamani Bolars Road.

Gokhale Road to Ram Maruti Road (P. N. Gadgil Chowk area): Entry for vehicles will be closed near Madhavi House. Vehicles will instead move via Shekhle Path, Satyam Collection, Ghantali Devi Road, and B. N. Gadgil Chowk, before proceeding towards Gajanan Maharaj Chowk.

Gadkari Circle to Dr. Moose Chowk: Vehicles will not be allowed to proceed from Gadkari Circle towards Dr. Moose Chowk. Traffic will be diverted via Dagdi School and Aveda Chowk.

Almeda Signal to Vandana T-Point: Vehicles entering towards Kopat signal will not be permitted from Almeda Signal. Motorists needing to turn right will be diverted via TMG Circle and Nitin Junction.

Parking Restrictions

The police have also imposed strict parking restrictions on multiple roads in the area to ensure smooth movement of traffic.

Parking will be prohibited on both sides of the road:

- From Chintamani Chowk to Gadkari Circle, including areas near Tatva and behind St. John’s School

- On Ram Maruti Road between Gajanan Maharaj Chowk and Gokhale Road

- From Sawai Ka Hotel to SBI Corner

Traffic police have urged motorists to follow the diversion routes and cooperate with authorities to avoid inconvenience. However, essential service vehicles including ambulances, fire brigade vehicles and other emergency services will be exempt from the restrictions.

The traffic regulation has been issued under the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act to ensure orderly movement of vehicles during the period.

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