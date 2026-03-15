Thane Police Announce Traffic Diversions In Dombivli For Gudi Padwa Procession On March 19 |

Mumbai: The Thane Traffic Police have issued a traffic control notification for the Dombivli area ahead of the Gudi Padwa celebrations scheduled on March 19. Authorities expect large crowds to gather for a traditional welcome procession, prompting several traffic restrictions and diversions to ensure smooth vehicular movement and public safety.

According to the notification issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Pankaj Shirsat of Thane City, the procession will begin at 6:30 am from Bhagshala Maidan in Dombivli West. The rally will proceed towards Shiv Mandir Road–Char Rasta via Kopar Bridge, eventually passing through Bajiprabhu Chowk and Phadke Road in Dombivli East.

The event is being organised by Shri Ganesh Mandir Sansthan, Dombivli East, as part of the Gudi Padwa New Year celebrations. Officials said the procession will include traditional cultural performances such as Lezim Pathak, Sanai Choughada, bhajans, and Dindi groups, along with participation from various social organisations and community groups. A large number of residents, including youth, women and families, are expected to take part in the celebrations.

Traffic Restrictions Announced

Police have warned that heavy congestion is likely in areas including Tilak Road, Ganapati Mandir Road, Chheda Road, Phadke Road, Madan Thackeray Chowk, Bajiprabhu Chowk, Modern Café junction, Chintamani Jewellers Road, Agarkar Road and the IDBI Bank stretch. To manage the situation, entry restrictions and diversions have been imposed at multiple points.

Vehicular movement on Phadke Road between Bajiprabhu Chowk and Apadatar Chowk will remain closed. Vehicles approaching the stretch will be diverted via Nehru Road towards Dombivli Station and Lokmanya Tilak Road through Savarkar Road and Indira Chowk.

Entry for private buses and heavy vehicles heading towards Tilak Chowk from Kalyan Road via Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Circle in Dombivli East will also be restricted. Such vehicles will be required to take a U-turn at Gharada Circle and proceed towards their destination.

Additionally, vehicles moving from Nehru Road towards Ganesh Mandir Road will not be permitted beyond the Ganesh Mandir Gate on Nehru Cause Road. Motorists travelling via Chheda Road towards the Ganesh Temple will be stopped near Tulsi Sweet Corner and diverted through Ganesh Mandir Road, Apte Road, Shivaji Path and Dr Mukherjee Road.

Further closures will be enforced at Samrat Chowk, Nana Shankar Sheth Road and Samrat Ashok Chowk when the procession passes through these stretches. Vehicles will be diverted via Ghanshyam Gupte Road, MG Road and Retibandar Road depending on the location.

Police Appeal To Motorists

Traffic officials have urged motorists to avoid the affected routes during the procession hours and follow the designated diversions to prevent congestion. Commuters have also been advised to plan their travel accordingly as the procession is expected to attract large crowds across several key roads in Dombivli.

Authorities said the traffic arrangements have been made to ensure smooth movement of vehicles and public safety during the festive celebrations.

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