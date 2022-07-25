Mumbai: Tough ‘road’ ahead for Save Aarey group | FPJ Photo

Mumbai: Now, the environs of Aarey forest—the site of Metro 3 carshed--are not just dotted by thick trees but also with police barricades. After issuing notices to ‘Save Aarey’ for not demonstrating in the area, the police on Monday barred the entry points to Aarey for those who don’t have a valid reason to enter the area. However, the road is open to locals.

The ‘Save Aarey’ group was thrown into a tizzy over the statement issued by the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL), which is undertaking the Metro 3 work. The statement read, “In order to facilitate the movement of trailers carrying Metro 3 coaches, tree trimming/pruning of low-lying branches has been undertaken on the road leading to Aarey,” read the statement.

FPJ Photo

The information alarmed the environmentalists, who tried to throng the Aarey. However, they were dismayed as they found heavy security on their way to the forest. A few were also detained by the police. After the action by cops, Sanjiv Valsan--supporter of pro-Aarey movement—reached the police station to help the detainees. He told the FPJ that four were detained for clicking pictures and footage of tree cutting inside Aarey. One of the detainees, Laxman Jadhav told the FPJ, "I was at Aarey picnic point and was being interviewed by the media. However, the police detained me and left me at 9 pm."

As per senior inspector Rajesh Nandimath of the Vanrai police station, four activists were detained on Monday morning. Following that, several other activists sat on a silent protest outside the police station. “They (detainees) were released before evening and everyone who was protesting, too, left. No case has been registered on anyone yet.”

Owing to the MMRCL’s work, the Mumbai traffic police has closed the Aarey road temporarily for commuters except for those who are residents. Alternate traffic diversions for commuters have been given from Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road to reach Powai and Marol.

However, the ‘Save Aarey’ conservation group has now decided to knock on the doors of the Supreme Court, said environmentalist Zoru Bhathena. “There is a status quo of Supreme Court against tree cutting anywhere inside Aarey. Despite this, the trees are being cut in the name of pruning."

Terming the action as “ contempt of court order”, he further said, “In 2019 following the Metro 3 authority did tree cutting at night, one of the Delhi residents had approached the SC and from then on, there is a status quo on tree cutting in Aarey.”

Similarly, advocate Godfrey Pimenta said, “I visited the spot on Monday but the police didn’t allow me to go inside.” He also questioned the choice of Aarey for Metro carshed. “If the project was moved back to Aarey from Kanjurmarg to save time then why not BKC land, which is being allotted to Bullet train, is being used for Metro 3 depot?” Aarey is a natural wildlife habitat and no disturbance should be caused otherwise a non-bailable offence against the authorities can be lodged as per the provision under the Wildlife Protection Act, he added.

(With Inputs from Aishwarya Iyer)