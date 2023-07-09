Mumbai: Total Count Of BMC-Run Pools Rise To 7

Representative Pic |

The BMC has decided to open the gates of a swimming pool in Wadala for the public. Earlier, just Fire Brigade employees were allowed at the facility located at the Shaikh Mistry Dargah Road, CGS Colony near Wadala Fire Brigade Centre.

Following the civic chief's instructions, officials have revamped the pool which is likely to open from August. The online registration for the membership has already started.

BMC's 50% membership discount for certain sections

Cherry on the cake is that the civic body will also offer a 50 per cent membership discount to school students, senior citizens and specially-abled people. Likewise, women will get 25 per cent concession. A yearly subscription costs ₹8,410 while three-month membership comes for ₹2,350.

Online portal

Citizens can register their names through https://swimmingpool.mcgm.gov.in website. Membership will be given on a first come, first serve basis.

Measuring 25 X 15 metres, the pool has a capacity of seven lakh litre while Ozon mechanism has been installed to clean the water. There are 14 bathrooms, including seven of them for women. Besides, there are six toilets on the premises.

Currently, Mumbai has six civic-run swimming pools.