Mumbai Tops In Data Theft Cases, Reveals NCRB Report

Representative Image

Statistics provided by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) have revealed that Mumbai ranks first in cases of data theft and second in cases of cyber-blackmailing. As far as metropolitan cities are concerned, Mumbai ranks second in terms of number of cyber-crime cases after Bengaluru.

According to the NCRB, last year Bengaluru registered a total of 9,940 cyber-crime cases, followed by Mumbai 4,724 and Hyderabad 4,436. A deeper analysis of the cases registered revealed that Mumbai tops in Data theft cases (23), followed by Pune and Surat with one each case.

Cyber crime figures across Indian cities:

As far as cyber blackmailing cases are concerned, Hyderabad 171 has registered 52 cases, followed by Mumbai 52 and Surat 14. Mumbai has also registered a maximum 338 cases related to cyber sexual exploitation, followed by Bengaluru 224 and Kanpur 98. The city has registered 234 cyber stalking cases, followed by Hyderabad 189, Pune 24 and Delhi 24.

Mumbai tops NCRB chart

Mumbai also ranks top in the cases where it is related to personal revenge (35 cases), followed by Patna 23 and Bengaluru 20 and ranks third in cyber fraud related cases (3751), after Bengaluru 9289 and Hyderabad 4412.

"Several initiatives have been taken by the police department to tackle the menace of cyber crime. We have regional cyber crime police stations in Mumbai with officers having knowledge and expertise in cyber crime. Citizens can also call on 1930 for help, or report on www.cybercrime.gov.in. In several cases of cyber fraud we have managed to get back siphoned money to the victim once they timely reported the matter to the police," said a police officer.

NCRB Statistics:

Fraud

Bengaluru 9,289

Hyderabad 4,412

Mumbai 3,751

Sexual exploitation

Mumbai 338

Bengaluru 224

Kanpur 98

Cyberstalking

Mumbai 234

Hyderabad 189

Pune 24

Delhi 24

Data theft

Mumbai 23

Pune 1

Surat 1

Cyber blackmailing

Hyderabad 171

Mumbai 52

Surat 14