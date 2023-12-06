 Mumbai Holds 4th Position In Juvenile Crimes: NCRB
A total of 30,555 cases were registered against juveniles in 2022, the NCRB said.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, December 06, 2023, 03:41 PM IST
Mumbai: National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data have revealed that Mumbai was fourth on the list of metros with the most number of criminal cases filed against juveniles (363) in 2022, behind Chennai (521), Ahmedabad (433) and the No 1 metro, Delhi (2,336).

The NCRB report, ‘Crime in India 2022’, released on Monday, looked at 19 metros with a population of more than two million people to come up with the ranking. A total of 30,555 cases were registered against juveniles in 2022, the NCRB said.

The statistics revealed that of the 363 cases in Mumbai, most crimes committed by juveniles were related to offences against property (120), followed by hurt (88), theft (80), molestation and burglary (20 each) cases, rape and robbery (16 each), kidnapping and abduction (10), and murder (nine).

As far as POCSO-related crimes committed by juveniles in the metros were concerned, Delhi registered the maximum 103 cases, followed by Mumbai (60), Ahmedabad (31) and Chennai (28). Maharashtra topped the list of states in the category with 4,406 cases, followed by Madhya Pradesh (3,795), Rajasthan (3,063), Tamil Nadu (2,607) and Chhattisgarh (2,356).

