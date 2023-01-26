Mumbai to witness colder than normal conditions; city's AQI drops to very poor again | Salman Ansari/ FPJ

Temperature in the city has dropped yet again which has resulted in nip in the air quality. On Thursday morning, parts of city saw bad visibility as smog loomed over Mumbai.

Mumbai along with parts of Maharashtra may witness colder-than-normal temperatures in the coming days.

A cold wave or cold wave-like situation will be observed in Pune, Central Maharashtra. In Mumbai as well, the temperature will drop below the average minimum.

As of Thursday morning, Mumbai's AQI was ' very poor' at 300.

Meanwhile, the pollutant PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentrations were at 300 and 151 respectively. The temperature in the city currently is 17.2°C.

The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, 100 to 200 is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and 300 to 400 is very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe.

Experts attribute this air quality condition to the low temperature and weak winds along with the dust pollution due to construction activities and slow moving traffic in the city.

Mumbai Weather

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in their daily forecast for the city and surrounding areas, said that the city and suburbs will see partly clear sky today. The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be around 17°C & 29°C, respectively.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba: 280 AQI Poor

Mazgaon: 290 AQI Poor

Worli: 118 AQI Moderate

Chembur: 323 AQI Very Poor

Bhandup: 242 AQI Poor

Navi Mumbai: 321 AQI Very Poor

