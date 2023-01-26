45 EVs replace conventional vehicles at Mumbai airport; see pics

45 EVs replace conventional vehicles at Mumbai airport | Twitter/@CSMIA_Official

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) introduced its first batch of electric vehicles (EVs) as a part of its eco-friendly practices.

Best Sustainable Airport of the Year

This announcement comes on the heels of the airport being declared as the ‘Best Sustainable Airport of the Year’ by the Associated Chambers of Commerce & Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) in its 14th International ASSOCHAM Conference & Awards for Civil Aviation. CSMIA has introduced 45 EVs by replacing its existing fleet of fossil fuel-powered vehicles.

This is part of the airport's commitment to reduce its carbon footprint and promote sustainable transportation. CSMIA intends to replace all its combustion-powered vehicles with electric vehicles as part of its Operational Net Zero mission by 2029, the airport spokesperson said.

