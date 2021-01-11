Mumbai to remain warmer till January 14

After a dip in the temperature for a few days and spell of light showers in the various parts of Mumbai, mercury in the city rose to at least 4-degree Celsius above normal on Monday. According to weather experts, the weather in the city is likely to remain warmer till January 14.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department's Mumbai bureau's weather update at 8.30 pm on Monday, the maximum temperature recorded at Santacruz station was 34.4-degree Celsius and minimum was 23.0 degree Celsius. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature recorded at Colaba station was 31.6 degree Celsius and minimum at 23.5-degree Celsius.

According to Vagaries of the Weather, a popular private weather blog and a group of weather enthusiasts, weather on Mumbai, commencing from Monday to January 14, days will be warm with the temperature rising to 33 -35 degree Celsius (4 degrees above normal) and nights around 20-21 degree Celsius (4 degrees above normal). "This is just temporary, the city is likely to witness mercury dipping once again from the third week of January," stated a weather enthusiast and founder of Vagaries of Weather.

KS Hosalikar, Deputy Director-General, IMD Mumbai, said, "Maximum temperature in Mumbai is soaring high after a spell of cloudy weather. However, as per the IMD guidance, both maximum and minimum temperature may see a gradual decline by the next week."

He added that it was observed that maximum temperature was recorded across India on Monday, with Mumbai and parts of Vidarbha recording maximum crossing 34 degree Celsius. The rest of the state remained in the range of 30-32 degree Celsius."