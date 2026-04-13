Mumbai To Host Netherlands-Europe-India Mobility Conference On April 16-17 In Bandra - Know More | AI Generated

Mumbai: The city is set to host the Netherlands-Europe-India Urban Mobility Conference on April 16 and 17 at Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir, bringing together policymakers, industry leaders, urban planners and international experts to discuss the future of sustainable transport.

According to a report by Times Of India, the invite-only conference, supported by the Netherlands Enterprise Agency and EIT Urban Mobility, aims to strengthen collaboration between Europe and India in addressing urban mobility challenges. The discussions will place a strong emphasis on active mobility solutions such as walking and cycling, which are increasingly being seen as critical to reducing congestion and pollution in fast-growing cities.

At the front line of this initiative is expert Geert Kloppenburg and cycling advocate Vijay Malhotra, with support from YES Securities. Organisers describe the conference as a bottom-up platform designed to encourage long-term partnerships across government bodies, private organisations and academic institutions.

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Highlighting the growing collaboration, Marisa Gerards, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to India, Nepal and Bhutan, said the event reflects strengthening ties in sustainable mobility. She noted that both nations are increasingly aligned in promoting cycling infrastructure, pedestrian-friendly planning and integrated transport systems.

A key highlight of the two-day event will be curated film screenings showcasing successful global models in urban mobility and logistics. Among them is a documentary on Dutch cycling culture, offering insights into long-term policy frameworks while also underlining the gaps that cities like Mumbai must address, reported TOI.

At a time Mumbai continue to grapple with traffic congestion, deteriorating air quality, road safety concerns and strained infrastructure, the summit seeks to bridge the gap between European expertise and Indian urban realities. The goal is to translate global best practices into practical, scalable solutions suited to local conditions.

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