Major Setback For Mumbai-Pune Missing Link Project As West Asia War Likely To Delay Grand Inauguration On May 1: Report |

Mumbai: The inauguration of the long-awaited Mumbai–Pune Expressway Missing Link Project, scheduled for May 1, may face delays as the ongoing West Asia conflict disrupts the supply of key construction materials, particularly bitumen, officials confirmed.

According to a Hindustan Times report quoting sources in the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation, the shortage has affected the final stages of work on the project’s cable-stayed bridges, where bitumen is yet to be laid. While tunnels and surface roads were completed and layered earlier, the bridges were structurally finished only recently, leaving the surfacing work pending.

Bitumen Import Hampered Due To Ongoing Crisis

Officials stated that efforts to procure bitumen over the past two weeks have proven difficult, with prices rising by more than 50 per cent. The disruption is linked to reduced imports from West Asian countries such as Iraq, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Kuwait, which have been impacted by the ongoing geopolitical tensions.

In addition to bitumen, the supply of light diesel oil, crucial for asphalt and tarring machinery, has also been affected, further complicating construction timelines. “Given the circumstances, the inauguration may have to be postponed,” a senior MSRDC official said as quoted by HT.

However, another official expressed cautious optimism, stating that contractors have been instructed to complete all pending work by April 25, with load testing expected to conclude by April 30. “We are still trying to meet the May 1 deadline,” the official added.

The 13.3-km missing link project, first conceptualised in 1995, aims to provide an alternative route between Khopoli and Kusgaon, bypassing the accident-prone and congested Lonavala–Khandala ghat section. The project includes two tunnels measuring 8.87 km and 1.68 km, along with two cable-stayed bridges of 650 metres each.

99% Work Completed On Mega Project

Construction contracts were awarded in 2018 to Navayuga Engineering Company and Afcons Infrastructure. Progress was initially hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic, but has since accelerated, with officials confirming that nearly 99 per cent of the work is now complete.

Despite rising costs, contractors are continuing procurement at higher prices to avoid further delays. Currently, finishing touches such as the installation of lamp posts and the painting of structures are underway. Once operational, the new stretch is expected to majorly ease traffic congestion and reduce travel time between Mumbai and Pune by approximately 25 to 30 minutes.

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