Mumbai To Host First-Ever All India Agrawal Matrimonial Meet On July 31 At Bhiwandi; 335 Participants Registered |

Bhiwandi: In a first for Maharashtra, the 139th All India Agrawal Youth Matrimonial Meet will be held on July 31 at Shri Maharaja Agrasen Bhavan in Bhiwandi, bringing together eligible brides and grooms from across the country under one platform.

The event is being organised under the banner of the Akhil Bharatiya Agrawal Parichay Sammelan, which has previously conducted 138 successful matrimonial meets across 138 cities in 11 states. Organisers said the upcoming event marks the organisation's maiden conference in Maharashtra and is expected to witness enthusiastic participation from members of the Vaishya community residing in Mumbai and other parts of the state.

Addressing the media, organiser Rajesh Airan said Maharashtra is home to a large number of Agrawal and Vaishya families engaged in trade, commerce and industry. Holding the prestigious matrimonial meet for the first time in the country's financial capital has generated considerable excitement within the community.

According to the organisers, registrations have been pouring in from Bandra, Andheri, Worli, Borivali, Ulhasnagar, Kalyan, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Nagpur, Akola and several other cities. So far, 335 eligible participants have registered for the event, including 105 women, while the registration process is still underway.

One of the key attractions of the conference will be the open-stage introduction session, where eligible participants will personally introduce themselves before the gathering. The organisers said the platform will feature professionals such as engineers, doctors, chartered accountants, entrepreneurs and business owners, enabling families to interact directly and make informed decisions while searching for suitable life partners.

The matrimonial meet will commence at 2 pm on July 31 at Shri Maharaja Agrasen Bhavan, Bhiwandi, in the presence of noted Mumbai-based industrialist Mahesh Agrawal Khairari, who will attend the programme as the chief guest.

During the event, Neelam Shah, Babita Agrawal, Rachna Lohia, Poonam Agrawal, Sadhana Goyal, Kavita Mangal, Padma Agrawal, Shaili Agrawal and Deepti Bansal will conduct the stage proceedings and introduce the registered marriage aspirants before the audience.

The organisers said the initiative aims to provide a credible and transparent platform where families can meet, interact and explore matrimonial alliances in a structured environment. They expressed confidence that the conference would strengthen social bonding within the community while helping eligible youth find compatible life partners.

Families interested in participating in the event or seeking registration-related information have been requested to contact Anil Kumar Garg or Nitin Agrawal, who are coordinating registrations for the Kalyan-Bhiwandi region. Organisers have appealed to members of the Agrawal community across Maharashtra to take part in the event and make the state's first All India Agrawal Matrimonial Meet a grand success.

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