 Mumbai To Host Environmental Award 'Earthshot Prize 2026' In November
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai To Host Environmental Award 'Earthshot Prize 2026' In November

Mumbai To Host Environmental Award 'Earthshot Prize 2026' In November

The Earthshot Prize 2026, founded by Prince William, will be hosted in Mumbai this November. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis highlighted India’s leadership in sustainability, while the event will gather environmental and business leaders to showcase 15 breakthrough solutions in areas like Clean Air, Oceans, and Climate. India has produced four Earthshot winners to date.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 08:40 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai To Host Environmental Award 'Earthshot Prize 2026' In November |

Mumbai is set to host the Earthshot Prize 2026 in November, which is the world's leading environmental award founded by Britain's Prince William. The celebration in Mumbai is set to bring together environmental and business leaders, investors and philanthropists.

Inspired by President John F. Kennedy’s 1962 ‘Moonshot’ to land a man on the moon within a decade, The Earthshot Prize was founded by Prince William in 2020 to spark the same spirit of collective ambition and action for the planet.

According to the Earthshot Website, this year’s prize will shine a global spotlight on 15 groundbreaking environmental solutions, under five categories developed in collaboration with leading environmental experts: Protect and Restore Nature; Clean our Air; Revive our Oceans; Build a Waste-Free World; and Fix our Climate.

Read Also
'Extreme Rainfall Is Not Statistic': CM Devendra Fadnavis Highlights City’s Climate Crisis &...
article-image

While speaking on the Mumbai, hosting the event, Prince William said, "India is one of the world’s most important forces for climate and nature. What succeeds in India at scale has the power to inspire progress everywhere. With the largest population of young people in the world, there is a real sense of momentum – to not only imagine a better future, but to inspire change and make it a reality. Together we can rise to meet our greatest challenge, to repair and restore our planet by 2030."

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai To Host Environmental Award 'Earthshot Prize 2026' In November
Mumbai To Host Environmental Award 'Earthshot Prize 2026' In November
Navi Mumbai Crime: Nashik Farmer Robbed Of ₹11.34 Lakh Outside APMC Market, Autorickshaw Driver On Run
Navi Mumbai Crime: Nashik Farmer Robbed Of ₹11.34 Lakh Outside APMC Market, Autorickshaw Driver On Run
'Yuck...Ewww..': Live Rat Jumps Out Of 'Meetha Paani' At Pani Puri Stall In Amritsar; Netizens Disgusted - Video
'Yuck...Ewww..': Live Rat Jumps Out Of 'Meetha Paani' At Pani Puri Stall In Amritsar; Netizens Disgusted - Video
Mumbai News: Kitchen Privatisation Plan At Kasturba Hospital For Infectious Diseases Sparks Political Storm
Mumbai News: Kitchen Privatisation Plan At Kasturba Hospital For Infectious Diseases Sparks Political Storm

The announcement of Mumbai hosting the Earthot Prize was made at a special event during the inaugural Mumbai Climate Week.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis speaking on the development said, "Sustainability and climate action remain top priorities for Maharashtra, and the Earthshot Prize will create global attention for India's leadership and commitment to turning our goals into meaningful action on the ground."

Read Also
Mumbai Climate Week 2026 To Host Bill Gates, Sachin Tendulkar & Others: How To Reach Jio World...
article-image

According to official statistics from the past five years, the prize has identified more than 5,600 emerging environmental innovations from 156 countries, supported 75 finalists, and awarded 25 million pounds to help scale the winning solutions. Notably, India is home to seven Earthshot Prize finalists, including four winners. The finalists include Vinisha Umashankar (2021) and Gujarat (2025), as well as Fleather (2022). Indian winners include S4S Technologies (2023), Boomitra (2023 Fix Our Climate), Kheyti (2022 Protect and Restore Nature), and Takachar (2021 Clean Our Air).

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai To Host Environmental Award 'Earthshot Prize 2026' In November
Mumbai To Host Environmental Award 'Earthshot Prize 2026' In November
Navi Mumbai Crime: Nashik Farmer Robbed Of ₹11.34 Lakh Outside APMC Market, Autorickshaw Driver On...
Navi Mumbai Crime: Nashik Farmer Robbed Of ₹11.34 Lakh Outside APMC Market, Autorickshaw Driver On...
Mumbai News: Kitchen Privatisation Plan At Kasturba Hospital For Infectious Diseases Sparks...
Mumbai News: Kitchen Privatisation Plan At Kasturba Hospital For Infectious Diseases Sparks...
Tata Memorial Centre To Set Up India’s First Ayurveda-Based Cancer Research Hospital In Khopoli...
Tata Memorial Centre To Set Up India’s First Ayurveda-Based Cancer Research Hospital In Khopoli...
Palghar News: 4-Foot Dead Dolphin Found At Bhuigaon Beach In Vasai, Authorities Bury Carcass After...
Palghar News: 4-Foot Dead Dolphin Found At Bhuigaon Beach In Vasai, Authorities Bury Carcass After...