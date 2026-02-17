Mumbai To Host Environmental Award 'Earthshot Prize 2026' In November |

Mumbai is set to host the Earthshot Prize 2026 in November, which is the world's leading environmental award founded by Britain's Prince William. The celebration in Mumbai is set to bring together environmental and business leaders, investors and philanthropists.

Inspired by President John F. Kennedy’s 1962 ‘Moonshot’ to land a man on the moon within a decade, The Earthshot Prize was founded by Prince William in 2020 to spark the same spirit of collective ambition and action for the planet.

According to the Earthshot Website, this year’s prize will shine a global spotlight on 15 groundbreaking environmental solutions, under five categories developed in collaboration with leading environmental experts: Protect and Restore Nature; Clean our Air; Revive our Oceans; Build a Waste-Free World; and Fix our Climate.

While speaking on the Mumbai, hosting the event, Prince William said, "India is one of the world’s most important forces for climate and nature. What succeeds in India at scale has the power to inspire progress everywhere. With the largest population of young people in the world, there is a real sense of momentum – to not only imagine a better future, but to inspire change and make it a reality. Together we can rise to meet our greatest challenge, to repair and restore our planet by 2030."

The announcement of Mumbai hosting the Earthot Prize was made at a special event during the inaugural Mumbai Climate Week.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis speaking on the development said, "Sustainability and climate action remain top priorities for Maharashtra, and the Earthshot Prize will create global attention for India's leadership and commitment to turning our goals into meaningful action on the ground."

According to official statistics from the past five years, the prize has identified more than 5,600 emerging environmental innovations from 156 countries, supported 75 finalists, and awarded 25 million pounds to help scale the winning solutions. Notably, India is home to seven Earthshot Prize finalists, including four winners. The finalists include Vinisha Umashankar (2021) and Gujarat (2025), as well as Fleather (2022). Indian winners include S4S Technologies (2023), Boomitra (2023 Fix Our Climate), Kheyti (2022 Protect and Restore Nature), and Takachar (2021 Clean Our Air).

