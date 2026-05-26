Mumbai To Get Second Assam Bhawan; Land Acquired By Assam Govt In Cotton Green |

Mumbai: In a major development for the Assamese community in Mumbai, the Assam Government acquired a piece of land at Cotton Green for the construction of a second Assam Bhawan in the city, marking what many members of the Assamese diaspora described as a 'historic moment' for Assam and Assamese fraternities in Mumbai.

The announcement, made on Monday, May 25, 2026, has been widely welcomed by Assamese organisations and residents living in Mumbai, especially as the city continues to witness a steady rise in the Assamese population over the years.

The existing Assam Bhawan in Mumbai has long served as a key support centre for Assamese people visiting or residing in the city, particularly students, patients and families travelling for medical treatment. Community members described it as a hub connecting various Assamese societies and associations across Mumbai.

With increasing migration and a growing number of patients from Assam travelling to Mumbai for advanced healthcare, especially cancer treatment, demands for a second Assam Bhavan had been gaining momentum for several years.

Members of the Assamese community credited the Assam Government for taking the decision and acknowledged the role of Devashish Sharma, who is believed to have played a significant part in pushing the proposal and convincing the government about the urgent need for a second facility.

The move has also drawn appreciation for Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, with community members thanking him for approving the project.

The upcoming Assam Bhawan may include modern facilities such as accommodation support, improved public amenities and a dedicated auditorium for cultural and community events.

The proposed second Assam Bhawan is expected to further strengthen support systems for Assamese people in Mumbai and become an important cultural and social landmark for the community in the financial capital.

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