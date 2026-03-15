Bihar Invites E-Tenders For ₹240 Crore Bihar Bhavan Construction Project In Mumbai |

Mumbai: The Government of Bihar has invited e-tenders for the construction of a proposed Bihar Bhavan in Mumbai, a major infrastructure project aimed at serving residents of Bihar who travel to the city for official work, accommodation and medical treatment.

According to a tender notice issued by the state’s Building Construction Department, the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) tender has been floated through a two-bid system comprising technical and financial bids. The project is being managed by the Construction Division No. 2 of the department in Patna.

The proposed building will be constructed at Mumbai and is estimated to cost Rs 240.16 crore, with contractors required to deposit an earnest money of Rs 2.50 crore. The work is expected to be completed within 30 months from the commencement of construction.

The tender process officially began on 16 March 2026. Interested contractors can download the bill of quantities from the government’s e-procurement portal between 25 March and 30 April 2026, while the last date for submitting bids online is 2 May 2026. The technical bids will be opened on 4 May 2026, with the financial bids to be evaluated after the technical proposals receive approval from the competent authority.

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Pre-bid meetings have been scheduled in both Patna and Mumbai to address queries from prospective bidders. One meeting will take place on 10 April 2026 at the office of the Chief Engineer in Patna, while another will be held on 17 April 2026 at the office of the Investment Commissioner of Bihar at the MTNL building in Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai.

The project forms part of the Bihar government’s broader plan to establish a modern administrative and support facility in Mumbai. The proposed high-rise building is expected to provide accommodation, office facilities and other services for visitors from Bihar, particularly those travelling to Mumbai for treatment at major hospitals and for official work.

Officials said the facility will be developed on the lines of similar state guest houses in other metropolitan cities and will serve as a hub for administrative activities and public welfare initiatives connected with Bihar residents in Mumbai.

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