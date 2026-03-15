Amid Islamophobia Debate, Muslim Groups In Mumbai Release Report Documenting 'Hate Crimes' In Maharashtra

The report was released by the Students Islamic Organisation of India (SIO) during an iftar gathering at Islam Gymkhana. | X @sioindia

Mumbai: Amid an ongoing debate over the term “Islamophobia”, Muslim groups in Mumbai on Sunday released a report documenting what they described as hate crimes and hate speech in Maharashtra, while calling for specific legislation to protect religious minorities.

The report was released by the Students Islamic Organisation of India (SIO) during an iftar gathering at Islam Gymkhana. The event coincided with the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, observed globally on March 15.

Context of a Global Controversy

The development comes at a time when the term “Islamophobia” has sparked controversy after remarks by American far-right activist Laura Loomer during her visit to New Delhi. Loomer had argued that fear of Islam was not irrational and that the term itself was inaccurate.

According to SIO, the report compiles data and findings from multiple organisations highlighting incidents of hate crimes, discriminatory rhetoric and social hostility against Muslims in Maharashtra.

The document cites figures from the Association for Protection of Civil Rights for 2024–25, which recorded 947 cases categorised as “hate crimes” in the state. It also noted 14 instances of alleged hate speech in the run-up to the state assembly elections involving six chief ministers belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party and five other elected representatives.

Targeting of Institutions and Practices

The report alleged that Muslim institutions and religious practices have increasingly become targets of criticism and political rhetoric. Among those cited were the Waqf Board, as well as practices such as halal certification and the wearing of the hijab. It also claimed that Muslims are often portrayed as extremists or anti-nationals in films and social media narratives.

The report further referred to findings by the Citizens for Justice and Peace, which drew attention to instances of harassment faced by Muslim street vendors in Mumbai.

Data cited from the India Hate Lab suggested that Maharashtra recorded 193 instances of hate speech in 2025, marking a 64 per cent increase compared with 2023 and the second-highest number in the country after Uttar Pradesh.

Allegations of 'Dehumanisation'

According to the report, political rhetoric, portrayals in films, social media commentary and coverage by sections of the mainstream media have contributed to what it described as the “dehumanisation” of Muslims. Such narratives, it argued, create an environment conducive to discrimination and violence.

The document listed consequences faced by the community, including alleged denial of housing and employment opportunities, questioning of patriotism, targeting of religious attire and practices, mob violence triggered by unverified allegations, disruption of religious gatherings and frequent instances of hate speech.

Demand for Special Legislation

Arguing that these developments raise concerns about equal protection and non-discrimination under the Constitution, SIO urged the enactment of legislation aimed at safeguarding minorities from discrimination, harassment and exclusion. The proposed law, the organisation said, should address discriminatory practices in areas such as employment, housing, education, immigration, access to information and the distribution of welfare schemes.

The organisation also proposed establishing a citizens’ forum comprising both Muslims and non-Muslims to document incidents of Islamophobia, raise awareness and promote civic dialogue aimed at countering prejudice.

Countering Misinformation

The report further emphasised the need to counter misinformation and negative narratives about Muslims, particularly those circulating on social media and in parts of the news media. It suggested promoting accurate information and human-centred perspectives across diverse platforms, including channels that reach non-Muslim audiences.

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Describing Islamophobia as a globally recognised form of anti-Muslim racism that intensified after the September 11 attacks, the report argued that such perceptions continue to influence public attitudes and policies affecting Muslim communities worldwide.

Critics of the term, however, contend that allegations of Islamophobia are sometimes used to prevent legitimate criticism of Islam and its interpretations.

Responding to accusations of Islamophobia in a message on X, Loomer wrote that a phobia implies an irrational fear and claimed that criticism of Islam should not be categorised as such.

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