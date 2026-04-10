MHADA Approves ₹17,430 Crore Budget, Targets Over 13,000 Housing Units Across State, Including 2,538 In Mumbai For FY 2026–27

MHADA sets ambitious housing targets across Maharashtra with major budget allocation for FY27 | File Photo

Mumbai, April 10: The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), in its budget for the financial year 2026–27, has set a target of constructing a total of 13,012 housing units through its regional boards in Mumbai, Pune, Konkan, Nashik, Amravati, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and Nagpur. A provision of Rs 10,585.12 crore has been allocated for construction expenses in the FY 2026–27 budget.

Budget approvals and allocations

The revised budget for FY 2025–26 and the budget for FY 2026–27 were recently presented before the Authority. The Authority has approved a revised budget of Rs 12,399.22 crore for FY 2025–26 and Rs 17,430.73 crore for FY 2026–27.

Mumbai board housing targets

Under the Mumbai Board, construction of 2,538 housing units across various income groups has been proposed for the upcoming financial year. A provision of Rs 6,747.42 crore has been allocated for construction expenses in FY 2026–27.

Konkan board plans

Under the Konkan Board, the target is to construct 5,112 housing units across various income groups, with a budgetary provision of Rs 1,497.64 crore for construction.

Slum improvement and repair works

Additionally, a provision of Rs 2,711.95 crore has been made in the FY 2026–27 budget for works undertaken through MLA funds and government funds by the Mumbai Slum Improvement Board.

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Further, under the Mumbai Building Repairs and Reconstruction Board, Rs 661.73 crore has been allocated for repairs of cessed buildings, as well as for maintenance and repairs of PMGP, transit accommodations, and reconstructed buildings.

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