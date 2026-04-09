MHADA Plans Massive Mumbai Redevelopment Across Bandra, Andheri, Worli Land Parcels | File Photo

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority has set in motion an ambitious plan to redevelop three of its prime land parcels across the city—Bandra Reclamation, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel (SVP) Nagar in Andheri (West), and Adarsh Nagar in Worli—signalling a major push towards cluster redevelopment and urban renewal.

Spread across key coastal and suburban locations, these projects together cover over 40 hectares of land and thousands of ageing tenements, many of which are due for redevelopment. The authority aims to transform these layouts into integrated townships with modern housing, improved infrastructure, and planned open spaces, in line with the Development Control and Promotion Regulations (DCPR) 2034.

Officials said the redevelopment will follow a comprehensive approach, balancing rehabilitation of existing residents with creation of new housing stock and amenities, while unlocking the land value of these strategically located parcels.

Bandra Reclamation Layout:

MHADA has initiated plans for the comprehensive redevelopment of its Bandra Reclamation layout, aiming to transform the ageing housing cluster into a modern, integrated urban precinct.

The project will be executed through a construction-cum-development model by appointing a Construction and Development Agency (C&DA).

Under the model, the selected developer will be responsible for surveys, planning, approvals, and phased construction. The project will include rehabilitation housing, MHADA’s own housing stock, and required amenities, with a detailed master plan to be prepared and approved by MHADA.

The rehabilitation carpet area offered in the Bandra Reclamation project broadly ranges from ~350 sq ft to ~650 sq ft (approx.) depending on the existing unit size and eligibility.

The project will be implemented in phases, with provisions for infrastructure, safety planning, and regulatory approvals. Officials said the redevelopment is expected to unlock land potential while ensuring planned growth in one of Mumbai’s prime coastal locations.

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SVP Nagar, Andheri West redevelopment :

MHADA plans integrated redevelopment of SVP Nagar in Andheri. It has proposed a large-scale integrated redevelopment of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel (SVP) Nagar in Andheri (West), one of its oldest and most densely populated layouts in the suburbs.

Spread across nearly 29.9 hectares (about 73.89 acres), the layout comprises around 3,354 sub-plots with nearly 4,973 tenements, of which approximately 4,583 are slated for redevelopment. The land parcel, measuring over 2.99 lakh sq m, is entirely owned by MHADA’s Mumbai Board.

As per the proposed framework, existing residents will receive significantly larger homes. For instance, smaller units will be upgraded to around 686 sq ft including fungible area. Larger units could go over 2,200 sq ft. Each tenement will be allotted parking, with bigger units eligible for two slots.

Residents will receive monthly rent ranging from Rs 20,000 to Rs 85,000 during the construction period, with a 10% annual escalation, along with corpus payments between Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 14 lakh. Additional benefits include shifting assistance and brokerage support.

Adarsh Nagar Layout Worli:

MHADA has proposed an integrated redevelopment of its Adarsh Nagar layout in Worli, aiming to transform the ageing housing cluster into a modern, well-planned urban precinct.

Spread across approximately 13.89 hectares (around 34.33 acres), the layout comprises a total plot area of 1.38 lakh sq m and is entirely owned by MHADA’s Mumbai Board. The redevelopment will cover 58 existing buildings housing around 863 residential tenements, along with commercial units and layout amenities.

The plan envisages supporting infrastructure, amenities, and a network of open spaces and parks to enhance liveability. The focus is on creating a cohesive layout that balances residential, commercial, and community spaces.

Located in prime Worli, the project is expected to unlock significant land value while improving housing conditions and urban infrastructure, in line with MHADA’s broader push for cluster redevelopment across Mumbai.

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