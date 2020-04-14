Mumbai: Tipplers will have to wait longer as govt not keen to allow liquor sale during lockdown

Mumbai: Tipplers will have to wait a while longer, as the state government is not keen to allow the sale of liquor in the state at least till the lockdown, which has now been extended up to April 30, is in place.

A senior bureaucrat told FPJ, “The matter had come for discussion in the first week of April, but the government has decided not to allow liquor sale as of now to avoid a backlash. It is true that the government has received representations from liquor and alcohol manufacturers and also from the wine shop owners in this regard.’’ However, the majority of ministers in the state cabinet are not in favour of resumption of liquor sale in the lockdown.

FPJ had recently reported that the matter had came up for discussion after a person in Kerala committed suicide, as he did not get alcohol to drink due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Maharashtra government’s decision to continue the closure of permit rooms and wine shops comes close on the heels of West Bengal, Assam and Meghalaya governments lifting restrictions on liquor sale. West Bengal has allowed home delivery. In Assam, liquor shops, wholesale warehouses, bottling plants, distilleries and breweries will open for seven hours daily between 10 am and 5 pm.