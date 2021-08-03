Mumbai: TikTok star alleges rape by fellow star

The JJ Marg police have registered a case after a 17-year-old TikTok star alleged that a fellow star had raped her. The police have also booked the brother and father of the accused for allegedly assaulting the victim. The police are yet to make an arrest in the case.

According to the police, the victim and the accused, who is also a minor, met each other on TikTok around a year ago and were in a relationship. They were planning to end their relationship, said the police.

Following an argument on Monday, the accused called the girl to his place to return her gifts. At his place, the brother and father of the accused allegedly assaulted her, said the victim in her statement to the police.

Soon after the incident, the victim rushed home and narrated the incident to her mother, who decided to approach the police. Based on the complaint of victim's mother, the JJ Marg Police, on Monday, registered an offence under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections for rape, assault and criminal intimidation along with the relevant sections of the Protections of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act.