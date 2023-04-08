Mumbai: Tiger numbers rise in state even as city mourns death of 3 cubs |

The big cats are on the rise. The latest count pegged the number of tigers in the state at 350, compared to 287 in 2018, according to the data with the forest department.

On the positive aspect, according to experts working in the field of tiger conservation, the Project Tiger initiative launched by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi 50-years-ago has been a "success story" that helped pull back the big cat from the brink of extinction.

Tiger population growing at an average of 10-12 per cent

“Compared to over 40,000 tigers barely 150 years ago, in 1971, the country was left with around 1,750 big cats. Of these, Maharashtra had around 75 tigers. Today, the tiger population is growing at an average of 10-12 per cent,” said Yadav Tarte-Patil, former member of State Board for Wild Life (SBWL), Maharashtra.

In 2006, the state had 103 tigers, according to Yadav Tarte-Patil, former member of State Board for Wild Life, Maharashtra, who said that the number of big cats has been rising slowly but steadily. This figure increased to 169 in 2010, 190 in 2015, before touching 350 now.

Death of 3 tiger cubs

However, there are concerns about the standard of upkeep at state facilities for the striped endangered animal. This was highlighted when three of four cubs born at the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) in Mumbai on March 25 died because of health issues.

This was the first time in 13 years that young tigers were born at the park, making the loss even more devastating. The cubs died because of lung-related complications and infections, and the surviving underweight cub is being treated at the park's dispensary, according to officials.

SGNP authorities had not intervened during birth as they wanted the delivery to happen naturally, the officials said. The park authorities have said that they are working towards creating a safe and healthy environment for the surviving cub.

The incident highlights the importance of proper medical alertness and conservation efforts. The authorities will investigate the incident and take corrective measures to ensure the safety and well-being of the animals, the officials said.

The mother of the cubs, Srivalli, was brought to SGNP in March 2022 after being rescued from the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra's Chandrapur region. From the first sanctuary that was established on April 1, 1973, the state today has six tiger reserves and the big cat is now the 'uncrowned king' of Chandrapur, known as the 'tiger district', with around 200 roaming there freely.

