 Mumbai: Ticket Examiner Assaulted On Wadala–CSMT Local Over Fine Dispute, FIR Registered
Mumbai's Wadala Railway Police registered an FIR after a ticket examiner was verbally abused and assaulted on a Wadala–CSMT slow local train on January 1. One accused, Shabbir Jafar Shaikh (23), was identified, while another escaped custody. The assault occurred during ticket checking over a fine dispute.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Sunday, January 04, 2026, 12:03 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Ticket Examiner Assaulted On Wadala–CSMT Local Over Fine Dispute, FIR Registered | File Pic (Representative Image)

About The Incident

The incident occurred on a Wadala–CSMT slow local train. One of the accused has been identified as Shabbir Jafar Shaikh,23, while the other remains unidentified.

According to the FIR, the complainant, Dhananjay Yadav, 40, a ticket examiner, stated that on January 1 at around 4:30 pm, he and his colleague Sudhir Manjhi, 36, boarded a first-class coach of a slow local train at Wadala railway station, heading towards CSMT. During ticket checking, Manjhi asked two male passengers to show their tickets. While one passenger produced a valid first-class ticket, the other produced a second-class ticket.

article-image

When the ticket examiner asked the passenger to pay the applicable fine, he began arguing with the staff. The ticket examiners informed him that if he refused to pay the fine, he would be seated aside and handed over to the Railway Protection Force (RPF) at CSMT station to complete the formalities and pay the fine in court.

Subsequently, the accused Shabbir Shaikh allegedly physically assaulted Yadav, causing injuries to his ear, lips, and hand. Other passengers intervened and stopped the altercation.

Meanwhile, another individual accompanying Shaikh allegedly threatened the ticket examiners, claiming that he had previously been in jail for a year and issued threats of violence. He also challenged the ticket examiners to accompany him to the police station.

Upon the train’s arrival at CSMT station, the ticket examiners alerted the CSMT railway police, who took both men into custody. While the police were escorting them to St George Hospital for a medical examination, one of the accused managed to escape from police custody.

Subsequently, Yadav and his colleague reached the Wadala Railway Police Station along with the accused Shaikh and filed a complaint. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case against Shabbir Shaikh, a resident of Govandi who runs dance classes, and an unidentified accused. Further investigation is underway.

