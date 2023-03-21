Mumbai: Three peddlers held with drugs worth Rs10 crore

Representational Image | Sourced Photo

Mumbai: The Crime Branch’s Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) has arrested three men from the BKC area with mephedrone (MD) worth Rs10 crore in the international market. The men tried to flee on seeing the patrol team of Worli ANC on Saturday but were caught.

Their body search revealed 60gm of MD drugs from one person, 100gm from another and 110gm from the third. Interrogation led the police to a hidden consignment weighing 4.5kg in Bandra. The arrested accused are Shakib, Wasim and Ejaz, all residents of Bandra.