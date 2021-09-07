Mumbai: Three including a former railway employee held for job racket

The Government Railway Police (GRP) at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) unearthed a railway job racket and arrested three people, including a former railway employee. The gang has reportedly duped 19 people since 2019 on the pretext of offering them jobs in the Railways.

The GRP recently arrested Janardan Kamble, 34, from CSMT. From his possession, they recovered several fake appointment letters, railway stamps and a railway identity card. Following the seizure, he was booked for cheating and forgery.

Kamble led the police to his accomplices Sameer Gore, 32, and Moin Shaikh, 41, a DTP operator from Mumbra. Gore and Kamble, who previously worked with the Railways, lured job seekers and charged lakhs.

So far, we have recorded the statements of six people, who were duped by the gang to the tune of ₹7.70 lakh. However, we suspect that many have been duped in a similar manner, said Sub Inspector Sunil Holar of the CSMT GRP.

Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 11:51 PM IST