Mumbai: Those defying lockdown may be imprisoned, warns Mira Bhayandar Mayor Jyotsna Hasnale

Despite of the lockdown in-force to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus in Mahashtra, some irresponsible citizens have been spotted openly defying the rules in Mira-Bhayander.

Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) mayor -- Jyotsna Hasnale -- on Monday issued a stern warning to such people. Sensing the seriousness of the issue, Hasnale held an emergency meeting with senior officials from the Thane (rural) area and sought tough action including arrests of those who were found to be defying the lockdown orders without a valid reason. Hasnale along with deputy mayor -- Hasmukh Gehlot took to streets to launch awareness about the importance of social distancing measures which were extremely crucial at this juncture, to check the spread of the virus.

“By flouting the rules you will not only endanger your own and family’s life, but also pose a fatal risk to the entire city, state and nation. If such defiance continues the police will be left with no other option but to put the violators behind the bars.” Gehlot said.

Apart from Epidemic Act, section 144 of the IPC has also been invoked to prevent the assembly of more than four people. The Thane (rural) police had already booked 79 persons for defying orders to keep their establishments closed to counter the chances of an outbreak of the virus.

According to health department officials, till now a total of 236 people in the twin-city with an an international travel history abroad had been put under home quarantine. Out of them, 81 people have completed the 14 day period.

Apart from this 25 others are under observation at the quarantine center in Bhayandar (east). Reports of six people whose swab samples had been sent for testing are negative, even as two reports are still awaited.