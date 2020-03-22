MBMC Mayor Jyotsna Hasnale visits 13 under observation at quarantine

Bhayandar: Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) mayor Jyotsna Hasnale, along with civic chief Chandrakant Dange and deputy mayor Hasmukh Gehlot paid, a visit to the institutional quarantine centre in the lower floors of a 22-storey highrise in the Golden Nest area of Bhayandar (east) on Thursday. Hasnale inspected the facilities at the centre, which according to officials had reported admission of 13 people who had a travel history to corona-affected countries. “Our entire health department has been put on alert and will continue to serve everyone with utmost care,” said Hasnale. According to health department officials, till now total 275 people in the twin-city with a travel history abroad had been under home quarantine; of them, 74 completed the 14-day period. “Fortunately, none showed any signs of the virus, even as 201 people (instructed home quarantine) including the 13 at the centre were still under observation. While reports of five people whose swab samples were sent for testing are negative, test report of one presumptive patient person is still awaited,” informed deputy civic chief Dr Sambhaji Panpatte, appealing to citizens to exercise restraint, stay indoors and leave homes only if it is totally unavoidable.

Police advisory for fishermen: Amid rising threat from the novel corona, the Thane (rural) police is on an overdrive to urge people to vacate public spaces. Armed with placards and public announcement systems, cops patrolled the streets in coastal Uttan near Bhayandar, urging people to stay indoors till March 31 to contain the spread of the deadly virus. Police dept has issued an advisory for fishing boat owners to remain indoors and also to try and establish contact with their colleagues (via wireless communication sets) who have already ventured into the Arabian sea and were preparing for a comeback to the shores with their catch on Sun­day, which has to be observed as a 14-hour ‘Janata Curfew’’, announced by the PM.

While the civic administration has suspended its public transport system, autos and cabs will also remain off roads on Sunday.