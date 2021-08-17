Mumbai: This sr citizen is forced to live without water and electricity

Advertisement

With no place to go, a senior citizen has been forced to live in a dilapidated structure without water and electricity for the last four months. The building Shakti Villa in Daulat Nagar, Borivli, was declared dangerous and listed under C1 by the BMC a few months ago.

Some residents, including 73-year-old Manoj Mistry, moved into the building in 1975 along with his family. However, over the years, Manoj’s siblings shifted to other places, leaving only him, his parents and one of his brothers here.

The age-old structure has only four flats. The flat on the first floor is of the landlord’s, while the ones on the ground floor have been lying vacant for years.

After the notice was sent to the residents, most moved out but Manoj continued to live here. The BMC cut power and water supply in May.

The building’s condition has deteriorated in the last few years. Two of its balconies collapsed sometime back, damaging the structure.

What tenants say:

“I don’t have any source of income. My brothers help me. If I had a place to go, I would have vacated the building long back, but since I don't have any where to go, I’m stuck here. If the landlord decides to redevelop the building and give me rent then I will definitely move out. Otherwise I don't have any option,” said Manoj.

“We have good relations with the landlord. All we can hope for is the building undergoes redevelopment soon,” said Bharat Mistry, Manoj’s borther.

What landlord says:

The landlord, Vinayak Pujara, said, “The building has already been vacated and water and electricity connections have been disconnected.” Pujara refused to comment on the redevelopment issues.

What officials says:

“I will visit the building and try to resolve the issue,” said Bhaskar Khursange, corporator of the area.

Published on: Tuesday,August 17, 2021, 11:19 PM IST