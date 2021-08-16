Buildings on the brink: 13 shops continue to operate from ‘dangerous’ building in Irla

Despite being categorised as ‘dangerous’ by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), 13 shops continue to operate from the three-storeyed Dadi House at Irla market in Vile Parle.

The structure was declared dilapidated and dangerous in November, 2018. Most of the commercial-cum-residential building has been vacated. However, two flats continue to be occupied, apart from the commercial establishments on the ground floor.

One of the tenants, Avadh Narayan, who runs a grocery store and has been residing here since the building was constructed in 1962, said that his family of six will be vacating the flat by Diwali. He added that the landlord had promised alternative accommodation close by. Most of the residents moved out around two years ago after the landlord paid them a huge amount.

The building also houses the landlord’s office on the first floor and an advocate’s office on another floor. Most of the flats on the top floor have been partially demolished.

A person from the landlord’s office said demolition was in progress. However, they have been going about it slowly as they intend to accommodate shopkeepers in the structure at the front of the building. He informed that a litigation had been going on between the landlord and tenants since 2008. However, it ended after both the parties settled the matter amicably.

Sub-engineer in the civic body's K- West ward office Ravindra Ghatge said BMC has stopped the landlord from carrying out demolition work, as the structure is not fully vacated. “We will be disconnecting the water and electricity supply this week. Otherwise, the shops will continue to operate here,” he said, adding, after that either the landlord or BMC will pull down the structure.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday,August 16, 2021, 12:02 AM IST