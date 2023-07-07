Mumbai: 'There Will Be A Bigger Earthquake In Maharashtra Politics', MPCC Chief Says Nana Patole

Soon there will be a bigger earthquake in the state politics and this time the BJP will be at the receiving end, state Congress president Nana Patole has said. He also lashed out at the BJP while saying that corruption is the DNA of the BJP.

"We shall certainly welcome Pankaja Munde to Congress if she is willing to join our party," Patole said while replying to a question and added that the resentment within the BJP shall certainly lead to a bigger earthquake in Maharashtra politics.

Patole was interacting with the media after the Core Committee meeting of the state Congress at Garware Club. Legislature Congress Party leader Balasaheb Thorat, former Chief Minister Sushilkumar Shinde, Ashok Chavan, Prithviraj Chavan, Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakre, state working president and former minister Naseem Khan, Baswaraj Patil, MLA Praniti Shinde, group leader in Legislative Council and former minister Satej alias Bunty Patil too attended the meeting.

Concern was expressed in today's meeting over BJP's power-hungry politics. It was discussed that everyone should fight this trend together, Patole said.

On the issue of leader of opposition in the state legislative assembly, the party has decided to wait for the Election Commission's verdict on the petitions moved by the NCP before them, he said while replying to a question.

'BJP has the DNA of corruption'

"Prime Minister Modi publicly accuses the NCP of Rs 70,000 crore corruption and in a few days the same BJP honorably inducts them into the government and gives them ministerial posts. PM Modi has shown his double standards as far as corruption is concerned. How can one call the NCP - Nationalist Corrupt Party and then induct its members in the government? Narendra Modi and BJP are protecting the corrupt. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's anti-corruption rhetoric is just a hollow slogan. Corruption is the DNA of the BJP," Patole said while lashing out at the BJP.

In Karnataka there was a BJP government with 40% commission and the prime minister was promoting the same corrupt people. BJP is trying hard to increase the strength of the party by taking corrupt people into the party.26 people were killed in a bus accident on the Samruddhi highway while their last rites were being performed, the BJP was celebrating the swearing in ceremony, he added.

"The BJP party fears defeat and hence is splitting the opposition parties. Dirty politics is going on in Maharashtra for the past few days. The dirty politics of ending the opposition party by showing fear of the central agencies like ED, CBI is going on and democracy is being threatened," Patole said, adding that the party has resolved to end the dictatorial tendencies of the BJP.

'Patole said that the Congress will reveal BJP's true colours'

The BJP government is not talking about the people's issues, farmers are facing a big crisis, inflation and unemployment have increased tremendously. The BJP government at the center and in the state has failed on all fronts. The Congress party is going to take up the questions of the people and hold various agitations across the state and also hold press conferences to reveal the true face of the BJP, Patole added.

He also accused the BJP of deliberately spreading wrong information about Congress. Even when Rahul Gandhi's padayatra started, similar news was circulated, even now rumours are being spread but no one will leave the Congress party. Everyone is working together, he said.

Patole expressed a relief saying that people who wanted to go to the BJP are now out of the Maha Vikas Aghadi. "We want to now move forward with the parties that come along with the Congress party," he said.