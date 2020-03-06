Mumbai: Theft at Mira Road ATM thwarted thanks to Live CCTV feed

While unguarded automated teller machines (ATM) continue to be a cause of worry for law enforcing agencies, the watchful monitoring of live feeds captured and uploaded by remotely operated closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras, helped sleuths of the Thane (rural) police in thwarting a break-in attempt at an one such ATM kiosk in the Naya Nagar area of Mira Road on Friday.

One suspect has been taken into custody. The incident was reported from at an unguarded ATM kiosk in the Pooja Nagar area of Mira Road at around 2 am. The bank had hired a private firm to install and monitor security devices, including CCTV cameras, at its ATM centre.