Mumbai: Theft at Mira Road ATM thwarted thanks to Live CCTV feed

While unguarded automated teller machines (ATM) continue to be a cause of worry for law enforcing agencies, the watchful monitoring of live feeds captured and uploaded by remotely operated closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras, helped sleuths of the Thane (rural) police in thwarting a break-in attempt at an one such ATM kiosk in the Naya Nagar area of Mira Road on Friday.
One suspect has been taken into custody. The incident was reported from at an unguarded ATM kiosk in the Pooja Nagar area of Mira Road at around 2 am. The bank had hired a private firm to install and monitor security devices, including CCTV cameras, at its ATM centre.
While monitoring the footage's from the remote camera’s which were uploading live feeds to the control room in Goregaon, through Internet protocol Television Network ( IPTV), an alert night duty personnel of the firm noticed some unusual activity in the kiosk by a suspicious-looking man, who was apparently trying to break open the ATM.
He informed his higher-ups and alerted the local police station about the incident. A team from the Naya Nagar police station immediately reached the spot and nabbed the suspect. Meanwhile, based on the complaint filed by an official from the private firm, a case under sections 380 and 511 of the IPC has been registered in this context at the Naya Nagar police station. Further investigations were underway.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)