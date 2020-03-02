Mumbai: Mira Road resident quarantined at Kasturba hospital amid coronavirus outbreak

A 38-year-old youth, Raju Vishwakarma, a resident of Mira Road, was quarantined at Kasturba hospital on Sunday after he returned from South Korea.

Senior health officials have collected his blood sample and sent it to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) for testing.

Although he did not show any symptoms of coronavirus, he has been kept in an isolation ward as a precautionary measure.

The call was taken in the wake of a State health department circular stating that travellers coming from Wuhan should be quarantined immediately for precautionary measures. “Vishwakarma was in South Korea from February 2 to February 29 and while undergoing thermal screening at Mumbai International Airport he was seen to be running fever and having a cold, owing to which he has been isolated,” said doctors.

The state has not recorded any case of coronavirus infection so far, health minister Rajesh Tope said in a statement.

A total of 59,654 passengers have been screened at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Mumbai International Airport for possible exposure to the coronavirus (Covid-19) since January 18.