Mumbai: 'The Great Indian Dandiya Festival' Set To Rock City This Navratri

Mumbai is gearing up for an extraordinary Navratri celebration as EVA LIVE, Hungama Digital Media Entertainment, and AD Ventures Production announce "The Great Indian Dandiya Festival." This premium 5-day event promises to be a cultural extravaganza like no other, captivating the hearts and souls of attendees from October 20 to 24 at the Jio World Garden in Bandra Kurla Complex.

Redefining dandiya experience

This spectacular festival will redefine the dandiya experience, offering a blend of rich cultural festivities enhanced by enchanting performances from acclaimed artists like Divya Kumar, Shruti Pathak, and Ameya Dabli. These talented individuals will infuse their unique styles into this remarkable event, ensuring an unforgettable experience for all garba and dandiya enthusiasts.

Deepak Choudhary, Founder and Managing Director of EVA LIVE, expressed his pride in presenting Mumbai's most premium dandiya experience. He mentioned that the choice of Jio World Garden as the venue was made to provide ample space for the expected large gathering, ensuring everyone has a memorable time. The event promises to offer a variety of cuisines and a full range of shopping, making it a complete entertainment package.

Fusion of digital and real-world splendor

Neeraj Roy, Managing Director of Hungama Digital Media Entertainment, emphasized the fusion of digital and real-world splendor in "The Great Indian Dandiya Festival." The event aims to revolutionize the concert experience, offering audiences an unmatched array of privileges to elevate the celebration to unparalleled heights.

Ameya Dabli, renowned celebrity singer and Maestro Music Curator, expressed his excitement about bringing the best of Gujarati music to the festival. He emphasized that this event is not just a festival but an immersive cultural experience that will resonate with the soul of India.

Divya Kumar, the versatile Bollywood Playback Singer, believes that music has the power to transcend boundaries and aims to create an unforgettable atmosphere at the festival by bringing together diverse musical influences.

Shruti Pathak, the dynamic and diverse Bollywood Playback Singer, sees the festival as an opportunity to celebrate rich heritage while embracing diversity through music and dance.

"The Great Indian Dandiya Festival" will take place at the renowned Jio World Garden, known for hosting successful gatherings. Attendees can look forward to traditional dances like Garba and Dandiya, accompanied by a musical fusion featuring the Punjabi Dhol, the Puneri Dhol, and captivating performances by diverse ethnic groups.

Culinary experience and flea markets

But the festival is not just about music and dance. Festival-goers can indulge in delightful culinary experiences and explore vibrant flea markets within the "Flavorful Food & Vibrant Flea" section, ensuring there is something for everyone.

This event transcends boundaries, welcoming people of all communities and age groups, fostering a sense of unity and camaraderie among attendees. It's an inclusive celebration that encourages people from various cultures to come together and revel in the festivities. Tickets for the festival can be exclusively booked via Paytm Insider on the Paytm platform.

Mumbai is in for a cultural treat this Navratri as "The Great Indian Dandiya Festival" promises to be a memorable and inclusive celebration of music, dance, and tradition.

