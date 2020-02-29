Mumbai: The curious case of lost & found 'dabbas' on WR, all in a day’s work

In a frantic attempt to recover her bag, she boarded another train for Churchgate. There, she informed the Railway Police Force about her loss.

They told her they had not found anything until then but would notify her if they found her bag.

She informed her father about what had happened and then embarked on a frantic search for similar 'dabbas' on the site of a leading online retailer. All the while, however, she kept hoping she would recover her lost lunch bag.

Around 12.20pm, she tagged WR in a tweet: "Forgot my bag in the train, boarded a local from Vile Parle at 09.11 to Churchgate. Is there any possibility of getting my bag back or should I lose hope?"

She went back to Lower Parel where she met the station master and narrated her story. He gave her two options: She could either get off at every station and check or call each of them.

She requested him to call each station and he obliged, calling every station, except Churchgate. But without any luck. It was around 9.30pm when she went to Churchgate to try her luck, going to the station master's office, where to her joy, she spotted her bag behind a pile of other lost items.

As it turned out, it was a fellow Mumbaikar, an advocate, who had saved the day for her and the Western Railway took it forward, saving her from her mother's wrath.

Her lost bag with the eight containers was spotted on the rack by the advocate. She took it down and checked the contents of the boxes. On finding that it was food, she had promptly distributed it to the poor around the railway premises.

She then contacted the Railway Police Force, on her way back home, and handed over the bag to them, around 6.30pm that evening. Prakrati was duly informed and she came to the WR headquarters in the evening, for a satisfying 'takeaway'.

In gratitude, she 'trilled' a note of thanks to WR, sharing a picture of herself reunited with her lunchbag: “FOUND IT GUYSSSSSS @WesternRly THANKYOUSOMUCH. Both the bag and the 8 Tupperware dabbas in it are safe. Lag raha tha aaj mummy gharpe entry nai degi”.