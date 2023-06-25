Mumbai & Thane Roads To Be Pothole-Free In Next 2-3 Years, CM Eknath Shinde Announces | FPJ

Thane: On Sunday, June 25, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde inaugurated and performed the Bhumi Pujan for various projects in Thane. Following the inauguration, he addressed a program held at Kashinath Ghanekar Auditorium in Thane, where he expressed his commitment to making the roads of Mumbai and Thane pothole-free within the next 2-3 years.

During the program, Shinde directed his criticism towards former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, alleging that if the authorities of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had made the decision to construct cement concrete roads 15 years ago, the civic body would have saved ₹3,500 crore. He also questioned the selling of body bags worth ₹600 for 6,000 during the Covid-19 period, emphasising the importance of Maharashtra's people knowing the truth.

BMC's Fixed deposit increased when we came to power

Talking about using fixed deposit money of the BMC for these works, Shinde said that when his govt came to power, there were fixed deposits of ₹77,000 crore with the BMC and now the amount has increased by ₹11,000 crore and reached ₹88,000 crore. "Now they (Shiv Sena UBT) are going to protest because of the BMC investigation," Shinde claimed.

When Devendra Fadnavis was the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, the state ranked first in terms of foreign investment. However, when the Mahavikas Aghadi government (MVA) took charge, Gujarat topped the list in the first year, followed by Karnataka in the second year. Subsequently, when our government came into power, the state regained its position as the number one destination for foreign investment, attracting a total investment of ₹1.18 lakh crores.

Shinde emphasised the significance of like-minded parties being in power at both the central and state levels, as it instills confidence in investors and encourages such substantial investments. The Chief Minister expressed his delight at the arrival of the monsoon.

Strict action against incompetent officials

Officials who perform well will be felicitated, while those who fail to fulfill their responsibilities will face strict consequences, Shinde has said.

During the program, Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik demanded an allocation of 200 million liters of water for the Ghodbunder division. In response, the Chief Minister assured that a meeting would be convened soon to discuss the increased water supply to Ghodbunder. He also mentioned that ₹323 crore have been received from the Amrut Yojana for the Ghodbunder water supply project.

Projects inaugurated

The Chief Minister inaugurated the Baburao Maruti Rao Sarnaik Gymnastic Centre and the Mahamanav Shiva, Shahu, Phule, Ambedkar Memorial Auditorium at Pokhran Road number 2 in Thane. He also inaugurated the Sindhutai Sapkal Archery Training Centre at Kasarwadvali in Ghodbunder Road. Furthermore, the Chief Minister conducted the Bhoomi puja for the Babasaheb Ambedkar Vipassana Centre, the Adivasi Student Hostel on the facility plot of TMC, and the Shiv-Sena Chief Balasaheb Thackeray Memorial Park and Digital Aquarium.