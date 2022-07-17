e-Paper Get App

Eknath Shinde asks MMRDA & MSRDC to implement road development project to avoid potholes, traffic jams

Shinde asked the administration to prepare a blueprint to permanently address traffic jams in MMR comprising Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan Dombivli, Mira Bhayander, Ulhasnagar, Bhiwandi.

FPJ Political BureauUpdated: Sunday, July 17, 2022, 08:05 AM IST
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde | (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

Amid traffic jams due to big potholes on the roads due to heavy rains and waterlogging and also after the deaths reported in various parts, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday asked the MMRDA and MSRDC to make operational a special machinery with dedicated teams which will work 24x7 to conduct immediate repairs in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

He asked the MMRDA to implement a road development project in the MMRDA after a comprehensive map was done by experts. He asked the MMRDA and MSRDC that potholes be filled by readymix and with quality material. The concerned agencies will bear the expenses towards the repairs.

Shinde also asked MMRDA and MSRDC to take the help of the police department in road repairs. He asked the administration to prepare a blueprint to permanently address traffic jams in MMR comprising Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan Dombivli, Mira Bhayander, Ulhasnagar, Bhiwandi.

