Mumbai, Thane & Palghar To See Hot & Humid Conditions Till April 11; Temperatures Expected To Soar 36°C | Check Full Forecast Here

Mumbai: Mumbai and its surrounding areas are expected to see rising temperatures over the next two days, with temperatures likely to soar to as much as 36°C. An alert has been issued by the IMD in this regard.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, a yellow alert for hot and humid conditions is very likely to prevail in Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar on April 10 and 11.

On April 10, the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to range between 35°C and 24°C, respectively, while conditions will intensify on April 11, with the maximum temperature expected to reach 36°C.

Apart from Mumbai and the surrounding areas, hot and humid conditions are also very likely to be experienced in Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg. Meanwhile, light rain has been predicted in Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Latur, and Dharashiv over the next two days.

IMD has issued a warning for vulnerable individuals, saying that they should take extra care during hot conditions. Precautions are recommended when going outdoors during peak daytime hours, as there is a higher risk of heat-related issues such as heat cramps and heat rash.

The IMD has advised people to avoid prolonged heat exposure and to stay hydrated. It is also advised to opt for loose, comfortable clothing when stepping out and to cover the head. It asked to be alert of symptoms of heat-related illnesses such as dizziness, headache, or nausea, and seek medical help if needed. Moreover, Farmers are advised to maintain regular irrigation.

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