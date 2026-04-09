 Mumbai, Thane & Palghar To See Hot & Humid Conditions Till April 11; Temperatures Expected To Soar 36°C | Check Full Forecast Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai, Thane & Palghar To See Hot & Humid Conditions Till April 11; Temperatures Expected To Soar 36°C | Check Full Forecast Here

Mumbai, Thane & Palghar To See Hot & Humid Conditions Till April 11; Temperatures Expected To Soar 36°C | Check Full Forecast Here

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for hot and humid conditions in Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar on April 10 and 11, with temperatures expected to reach 36°C. Residents are advised to avoid prolonged heat exposure, stay hydrated, and take precautions against heat-related illnesses, while farmers have been urged to maintain regular irrigation amid rising temperatures.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Thursday, April 09, 2026, 04:30 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: Mumbai and its surrounding areas are expected to see rising temperatures over the next two days, with temperatures likely to soar to as much as 36°C. An alert has been issued by the IMD in this regard.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, a yellow alert for hot and humid conditions is very likely to prevail in Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar on April 10 and 11.

On April 10, the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to range between 35°C and 24°C, respectively, while conditions will intensify on April 11, with the maximum temperature expected to reach 36°C.

Read Also
Beat The Heat! Best Summer Fruits To Stay Hydrated & Cool This Season
article-image

Apart from Mumbai and the surrounding areas, hot and humid conditions are also very likely to be experienced in Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg. Meanwhile, light rain has been predicted in Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Latur, and Dharashiv over the next two days.

Read Also
Mumbai Weather Alert: City Sizzles At 35°C, Thane Peaks At 37°C, IMD Warns Of Rising Heatwave-Like...
article-image

IMD has issued a warning for vulnerable individuals, saying that they should take extra care during hot conditions. Precautions are recommended when going outdoors during peak daytime hours, as there is a higher risk of heat-related issues such as heat cramps and heat rash.

The IMD has advised people to avoid prolonged heat exposure and to stay hydrated. It is also advised to opt for loose, comfortable clothing when stepping out and to cover the head. It asked to be alert of symptoms of heat-related illnesses such as dizziness, headache, or nausea, and seek medical help if needed. Moreover, Farmers are advised to maintain regular irrigation.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on