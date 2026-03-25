Mumbai Weather Alert: City Sizzles At 35°C, Thane Peaks At 37°C, IMD Warns Of Rising Heatwave-Like Conditions In MMR

Mumbai Weather Update: Heatwave-Like Conditions Likely Over Next 48 Hours As Temperatures Stay Above Normal; IMD Issues 'Hot And Humid' Alert | File Photo

Mumbai: Mumbai and its metropolitan region are set to witness scorching temperatures over the next two days, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of heatwave-like conditions across the city. The local weather forecast released on Tuesday indicates that residents should brace for intense heat coupled with rising humidity, even as skies are expected to remain mainly clear.

According to IMD projections, the city’s maximum temperature is likely to hover around 35°C. The combination of clear skies and persistent heat is expected to push discomfort levels higher, particularly during afternoon hours, with heatwave-like conditions very likely to prevail.

IMD

Current temperature readings already reflect the rising heat trend. The Santacruz observatory recorded 31.2°C, while the Colaba observatory reported a higher 34°C. Neighbouring regions are also experiencing elevated temperatures, indicating a broader heat pattern across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Thane recorded a high of 37°C, making it one of the hottest areas, followed by Navi Mumbai at 35°C. Raigad registered 30°C, while Palghar recorded 33°C. All these regions reporting temperatures above 30°C point to above-average conditions.

IMD

This is not the first such spell this month. Just two days ago, Mumbai and its metropolitan region were already bracing for what was described as the fourth heatwave-like episode of March. In its earlier forecast, the IMD had issued a Yellow Alert for ‘hot and humid conditions’ across Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad and Ratnagiri in the Konkan region.

At the time, temperatures were projected to be even higher, with the maximum touching around 38°C and the minimum near 22°C, under mainly clear skies. The recurrence of such conditions within a short span highlights a consistent and intensifying heat pattern across the region this month.

In view of the prevailing weather, citizens are urged to take precautions against heat-related illnesses. Residents are advised to stay well-hydrated, avoid stepping out during peak afternoon hours, and schedule physically demanding activities during cooler parts of the day. Wearing loose, light-coloured cotton clothing has also been recommended to minimise heat absorption. Furthermore, individuals experiencing symptoms of heatstroke are cautioned to seek immediate medical attention.

As per the IMD’s Hot Weather Outlook for March to May 2026, Maharashtra is likely to witness more frequent heatwave events in the coming months, particularly in April and May. With temperatures already climbing, the early onset of such conditions signals a potentially harsh summer for the region.

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