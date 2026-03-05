Mumbai, MMR Face First Heatwave Of Season As Temperature Touches 39°C On Thursday; IMD Issues Yellow Alert

Scorching heat grips Mumbai as temperatures near 39°C, prompting IMD to issue a heatwave alert across the MMR region | Photo Credits: Vijay Gohil

Mumbai, March 5: Mumbai and its metropolitan regions braced for the first heatwave of the season on Thursday, with the mercury soaring up to 39°C. It was also the highest temperature of this year so far, and the second highest in the state.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a Yellow Alert for “hot and humid conditions” for the districts of Mumbai, Thane and Palghar, which by afternoon was upgraded to “heatwave conditions”. The alert for “hot and humid” conditions continues to be in effect on Friday.

Temperature readings across observatories

On Thursday, the Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 38.9°C, which was as much as 5.9°C above normal. The minimum temperature was 22°C, which was 2.1°C above normal.

Meanwhile, the Colaba observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 36.2°C, which was 3.4°C above normal. The minimum temperature was 24°C, which was 2°C above normal.

Weather outlook

As per the local weather forecast for Mumbai city and suburbs for the next 48 hours, the maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 36°C and 23°C. The skies will remain mainly clear, and hot and humid conditions will prevail.

IMD Mumbai scientist Sushma Nair said, “The heatwave for the coastal region is declared after the maximum temperature crosses 37°C for more than a day, and the departure is more than 4.5°C. As per the SOP, the conditions prevailed on Thursday late morning; thus, in the 11.30 am weather report, a heatwave was declared for Mumbai and MMR.”

“A Yellow Alert for hot and humid conditions is sounded for Friday, and by the weekend the mercury will see a slight dip compared to Thursday. The temperature will continue to be above normal,” Nair added.

