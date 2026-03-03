Maharashtra Weather Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Hot And Humid Conditions In Mumbai, Thane, Palghar And Raigad; Temperature Likely To Touch 37°C

Mumbai and neighbouring districts brace for hot and humid conditions as IMD sounds a Yellow Alert with temperatures expected to reach 37°C | Representational Image

Mumbai, March 3: As the summer season has officially begun, Mumbai and its metropolitan regions have reeled under the hot weather. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Yellow Alert for the districts of Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad for March 4 and 5 for "hot and humid conditions", and the maximum temperature is forecast to reach 37°C.

The region will witness above-normal temperatures in March, and heatwaves in April and May, similar to that of Summer 2025.

As per the IMD's local weather forecast for the next 48 hours for Mumbai City and Suburbs, the maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 36°C and 22°C. The skies will be mainly clear.

"March will not see heatwaves; however, heatwave conditions are expected in April and May for Mumbai, its neighbouring districts and several parts of the state. As wind patterns change, there could be a slight dip in temperature, but overall mercury will be above 30°C in the month of March," said IMD Mumbai scientist Sushma Nair.

Above-normal heatwave days likely

As per IMD's Hot Weather Outlook for March to May (MAM) 2026, above-normal minimum and maximum temperatures are very likely in most parts of the country. While an above-normal number of heatwave days is likely over most parts of east and east-central India, many parts of the southeast Peninsula and some parts of northwest and west-central India during MAM 2026.

"Above-normal heatwave days are expected over most parts of the country, including West Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab, south and east Maharashtra, east Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, north interior Karnataka and some parts of north Tamil Nadu during March to May 2026," the report says.

Air quality dips

Meanwhile, the air quality index (AQI) of Mumbai, which was at the satisfactory level of 64 on Monday, again plummeted to 111 on Tuesday, with several areas recording AQI above 150.

As per CBCB's Sameer App, some of the areas with the poorest AQI on Tuesday were Kandivali West (166), Powai (155), Mulund West (155), Deonar (146), BKC (136), Chembur (128), Sewri (120) and others.

