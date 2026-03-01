Maharashtra Weather Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Hot And Humid Conditions, Above-Normal Temperatures Forecast In March

Mumbaikars to face hot & humid weather over next two days, predicts IMD | File Photo

Mumbai, March 1: The weather department has warned citizens in the north Konkan region, which includes the districts of Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, and Ratnagiri, to be careful while moving out of their houses to celebrate the Holi festival as the temperatures are forecast to be at 37°C.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued a Yellow Alert for 'hot and humid' conditions for the region on Wednesday, March 4, and for the entire March month, the mercury will be above normal.

Summer sets in with above-normal temperatures

The summer season in the region officially begins in the first week of March, and there will be no respite from the hot and humid weather until the monsoon. Heatwave conditions are expected in April.

As per IMD's outlook for March to May (MAM) 2026, "During the hot weather season MAM, above-normal minimum and maximum temperatures are very likely over most parts of the country. Above normal heatwave days are expected over most parts of the country during MAM 2026, including the state of Maharashtra."

"The summer season has begun. There are no warnings for heatwave conditions in March, but temperatures will be above normal. Heatwaves are expected in April and May. In the North Konkan region, the first week of March will experience hot and humid conditions, and an alert has been issued accordingly. Since Holi will be celebrated this week, citizens are urged to stay hydrated, take precautions while moving out, especially in the afternoons," said IMD Mumbai scientist Sushma Nair.

"In Mumbai, the temperature this week will be in the range of 35 to 37°C, with a slight drop expected in the coming days if the region experiences westerly wind disturbances. Overall, for March, the temperature will be above 30°C," Nair added.

Temperature fluctuations and rain forecast

Over the weekend, the maximum temperatures in the metropolis saw a dip due to westerly winds. On Sunday, the maximum temperature recorded at the Colaba observatory was 31.8°C. In the next 24 hours, the temperature is forecast to reach 33°C, climbing to 37°C on Wednesday.

In the coming days, the region is also expected to get unseasonal rains with thunderstorms as part of the transition to the summer season.

Air quality improves amid weather change

Meanwhile, with the change in weather conditions, accompanied by mitigation measures by the authorities, the city's air quality index (AQI) has improved.

As per CPCB, the overall AQI of Mumbai on Sunday was 64, which is under the 'Satisfactory' category. Borivali East recorded the cleanest air with an AQI at 20, followed by Mulund West and Powai at 36.

