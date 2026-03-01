 Mumbai Weather Update March 1, 2026: City Records ‘Poor’ AQI Despite Clear Sky Forecast; Wadala Remains Worst Affected
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Weather Update March 1, 2026: City Records ‘Poor’ AQI Despite Clear Sky Forecast; Wadala Remains Worst Affected

Mumbai Weather Update March 1, 2026: City Records ‘Poor’ AQI Despite Clear Sky Forecast; Wadala Remains Worst Affected

Mumbai woke up to hazy skies with its AQI at 103, categorised as ‘Poor’. While stations like Gamdevi reported clean air, Wadala Truck Terminal and Kammanwar Nagar recorded ‘severe’ levels above 300. The variation underscores uneven pollution distribution despite forecasts of rising temperatures and clearer conditions.

Sarah LoboUpdated: Sunday, March 01, 2026, 10:28 AM IST
article-image
IANS

Mumbai: Mumbaikars woke up to a warm yet smog-laden Sunday morning on March 1, 2026, as the city’s overall air quality showed a slight deterioration. A thin layer of haze continued to hang over parts of the skyline, reducing visibility in certain areas despite the onset of brighter weather conditions.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is likely to witness mainly clear skies through the day, with temperatures ranging between 22°C and 32°C. The gradual rise in daytime temperatures signals the city’s steady transition towards summer, with warmer afternoons expected in the coming weeks.

Data from AQI.in showed that Mumbai recorded an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 103, placing it in the ‘Poor’ category. While this figure is relatively moderate compared to severe spikes witnessed earlier this season, it remains above the acceptable range and continues to raise health concerns for vulnerable groups.

AQI.in

Interestingly, air quality readings across monitoring stations presented a mixed picture. Several areas reported encouraging numbers. Gamdevi Station 1 recorded an AQI of 17, among the lowest in the city. Parsee Colony (38), Sathathharatha Nagara (40), Dahisar East (43) and Mithchowki (45) also remained in the ‘good’ category, indicating improved localised conditions.

FPJ Shorts
VIDEO: Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav Seek Blessings At Kalighat Temple Ahead Of IND VS WI T20 WC26 Clash
VIDEO: Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav Seek Blessings At Kalighat Temple Ahead Of IND VS WI T20 WC26 Clash
Mumbai–Vijaydurg Ro-Ro Service Receives Overwhelming Response; Operations Begin March 1
Mumbai–Vijaydurg Ro-Ro Service Receives Overwhelming Response; Operations Begin March 1
US‑Israel‑Iran Tensions: Protests Erupt In J&K’s Srinagar Following Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's Death; Videos Surface
US‑Israel‑Iran Tensions: Protests Erupt In J&K’s Srinagar Following Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's Death; Videos Surface
China Builds Oil Reserves Amid Iran-Israel War, India May Face $100 Crude Risk
China Builds Oil Reserves Amid Iran-Israel War, India May Face $100 Crude Risk

AQI.in

However, the trend was far from uniform. Three locations, Wadala Truck Terminal Station 1 (320), Kammanwar Nagar Li (318) and Wadala West (306), continued to remain in the ‘severe’ category. Additionally, Louis Wadi and Mirashi recorded AQI levels of 280 and 240, respectively, falling under the ‘Poor’ bracket.

AQI.in

The stark variation across monitoring stations highlights the uneven distribution of pollution levels within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, often influenced by traffic density, construction activity and industrial emissions. While clearer skies are forecast, sustained improvement in air quality remains a work in progress.

As per standard air quality classifications, AQI values between 0 and 50 are considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘moderate’, 101 to 200 ‘poor’, 201 to 300 ‘unhealthy’ and levels above 300 are classified as ‘severe’ or ‘hazardous’.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on