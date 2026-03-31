Beat The Heat! Best Summer Fruits To Stay Hydrated & Cool This Season

By: Aanchal C | March 31, 2026
As temperatures soar and the summer heat sets in, staying hydrated becomes more important than ever, and what better way to do it than with nature's own coolants?
Fruits are one of the easiest and most delicious ways to beat the heat, packed with water, vitamins, and minerals that keep your body refreshed from the inside out
Watermelon: With a water content of over 90%, watermelon is the ultimate summer fruit. It keeps you hydrated, cools the body down, and is rich in lycopene and Vitamin C
Mango: The king of fruits is also a summer essential. Packed with Vitamins A and C, mangoes boost immunity and energy levels. Raw mango, in particular, is known to prevent heatstroke
Cucumber: Often mistaken for a vegetable, cucumber is technically a fruit – and one of the most hydrating ones at that. With nearly 95% water content, it is light, cooling, and perfect for hot days
Litchi: Juicy, sweet, and full of water, litchi is a summer favourite for good reason. It is rich in Vitamin C and antioxidants, helps regulate body temperature, and keeps skin glowing
Papaya: Papaya is a powerhouse of hydration and digestion. Rich in water, fibre, and enzymes like papain, it keeps the gut healthy, reduces bloating, and provides a natural cooling effect
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